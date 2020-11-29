SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 29, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … Electronic Greetings Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Houston, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Football: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13

Alabama football had one of its best defensive outings of the season on Saturday in the 85th annual Iron Bowl, soundly defeating Auburn 42-13. The Crimson Tide offense was also productive as usual, with Mac Jones throwing 18-for-26 with 302 yards and five touchdowns.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Derrick Henry looked dapper as always getting off the the plane in Indianapolis for his Tennessee Titans' business trip to visit the Colts:
  • The New York Giants activated Xavier McKinney and by the look of things, he'll be starting on Sunday:
  • 2021 softball outfielder/utility Jordan Stephens signed her national letter of intent to play with the Crimson Tide:
  • Joe Namath rocked an Alabama jersey as the guest picker on College GameDay:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 29, 1894: Alabama fans are delirious in Montgomery after the Crimson Tide upsets Auburn 18-0 before a “throng” of 4,000 spectators. Flying fullback Eli Abbott, who weighed 140 pounds, starred for Alabama along with teammates William Bankhead, Frank Callahan and Allen McCants.

November 29, 1971: Greg Byrne was born in Pocatello, Idaho.

November 29, 1993: Cyrus Jones was born in Baltimore, Md.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I'm happy, I really am happy. I was happy and dancing in the locker room. Miss Terry gave me a big kiss coming up here. I was real happy about that." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated Auburn 36-0 on this date in 2008 to end a six-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this …

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Football Torches Auburn in 42-13 Blowout Win

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones torches Tigers secondary in five-touchdown performance, guiding Crimson Tide to Iron-Bowl blowout

Tyler Martin

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13

Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell discuss Saturday's Iron Bowl victory for the Crimson Tide from Bryant-Denny Stadium

Joey Blackwell

Notebook: Nick Saban Describes Watching Iron Bowl From Home, Malachi Moore Emerging as Young Star

The Crimson Tide coach had a different vantage point on Saturday, meanwhile a freshman defensive back continues to make a name for himself

Tyler Martin

Alabama Defense Continues to Improve, Stifles Auburn and Bo Nix

The Crimson Tide sacked Nix three times and intercepted him twice on Saturday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

What Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn said After Alabama's 42-13 Victory in the Iron Bowl

Both head coaches were agreement after Alabama dismantled Auburn 42-13, that the Crimson Tide played really well against the Tigers

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Focus Against Auburn the same as Rest of Season: No Weirdness

During a season full of distractions, Alabama's process and focus have made the Crimson Tide the team to beat again

Christopher Walsh

Live Updates from the Iron Bowl: No. 22 Auburn Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Undefeated Alabama hosts rival Auburn without Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 11: Derrick Henry Does in Ravens Again

Tua Tagovailoa is aiming to become just the second quarterback in 40 years to start career 4-0 as a rookie

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 12

Minkah Fitzpatrick has helped the Steelers make a run at history, while numerous former Crimson Tide players will play big parts in some key NFL Week 12 matchups

Kristi F. Patick