Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 29, 2020

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Houston, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Football: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13

Alabama football had one of its best defensive outings of the season on Saturday in the 85th annual Iron Bowl, soundly defeating Auburn 42-13. The Crimson Tide offense was also productive as usual, with Mac Jones throwing 18-for-26 with 302 yards and five touchdowns.

Derrick Henry looked dapper as always getting off the the plane in Indianapolis for his Tennessee Titans' business trip to visit the Colts:

The New York Giants activated Xavier McKinney and by the look of things, he'll be starting on Sunday:

2021 softball outfielder/utility Jordan Stephens signed her national letter of intent to play with the Crimson Tide:

Joe Namath rocked an Alabama jersey as the guest picker on College GameDay:

November 29, 1894: Alabama fans are delirious in Montgomery after the Crimson Tide upsets Auburn 18-0 before a “throng” of 4,000 spectators. Flying fullback Eli Abbott, who weighed 140 pounds, starred for Alabama along with teammates William Bankhead, Frank Callahan and Allen McCants.

November 29, 1971: Greg Byrne was born in Pocatello, Idaho.

November 29, 1993: Cyrus Jones was born in Baltimore, Md.

"I'm happy, I really am happy. I was happy and dancing in the locker room. Miss Terry gave me a big kiss coming up here. I was real happy about that." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated Auburn 36-0 on this date in 2008 to end a six-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl.

