Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 29, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … Electronic Greetings Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Houston, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
Football: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13
Alabama football had one of its best defensive outings of the season on Saturday in the 85th annual Iron Bowl, soundly defeating Auburn 42-13. The Crimson Tide offense was also productive as usual, with Mac Jones throwing 18-for-26 with 302 yards and five touchdowns.
Bama Central Headlines …
- Alabama Football Torches Auburn in 42-13 Blowout Win
- Alabama Defense Continues to Improve, Stifles Auburn and Bo Nix
- Alabama's Focus Against Auburn the same as Rest of Season: No Weirdness
- Notebook: Nick Saban Describes Watching Iron Bowl From Home, Malachi Moore Emerging as Young Star
- What Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn said After Alabama's 42-13 Victory in the Iron Bowl
- Live Updates from the Iron Bowl: No. 22 Auburn Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide
- In case you missed it: Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13
Did you notice?
- Derrick Henry looked dapper as always getting off the the plane in Indianapolis for his Tennessee Titans' business trip to visit the Colts:
- The New York Giants activated Xavier McKinney and by the look of things, he'll be starting on Sunday:
- 2021 softball outfielder/utility Jordan Stephens signed her national letter of intent to play with the Crimson Tide:
- Joe Namath rocked an Alabama jersey as the guest picker on College GameDay:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 29, 1894: Alabama fans are delirious in Montgomery after the Crimson Tide upsets Auburn 18-0 before a “throng” of 4,000 spectators. Flying fullback Eli Abbott, who weighed 140 pounds, starred for Alabama along with teammates William Bankhead, Frank Callahan and Allen McCants.
November 29, 1971: Greg Byrne was born in Pocatello, Idaho.
November 29, 1993: Cyrus Jones was born in Baltimore, Md.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"I'm happy, I really am happy. I was happy and dancing in the locker room. Miss Terry gave me a big kiss coming up here. I was real happy about that." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated Auburn 36-0 on this date in 2008 to end a six-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl.