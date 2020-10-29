Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 29, 2020

Today is ... National Oatmeal Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

Former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. is gaining steam with the New York Knicks ahead of the NBA draft next month.

It doesn't appear that the New York Jets will move on from Quinnen Williams ahead of the NFL's Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner shares some insight and advice for Tua Tagovailoa who is making his first NFL start on Sunday:

Speaking of Tua ... he explains here what it will be like to take that first hit since his hip injury:

Check out what Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy had to say about culture and leadership on this podcast he was a featured guest on:

Levi Wallace has returned to the practice field for the Buffalo Bills.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 29, 1977: Tony Nathan rushed for 115 yards on only seven carries, including a run of 59 yards for a touchdown during Alabama's 37-7 rout of Mississippi State, the preseason favorite to win the SEC. The other Crimson Tide touchdowns were on 1-yard runs by Donnie Faust and Johnny Davis, a 30-yard pass from Jeff Rutledge to Keith Pugh, and a 22-yard run by Steadman Shealy.

October 29, 2005: Brodie Croyle threw three touchdown passes and DJ Hall set an Alabama receiving record while leading a 35-3 victory over Utah State. Hall finished with 11 catches for 157 yards, becoming the first Crimson Tide receiver to have back-to-back games with at least 10 receptions (he had 10 for 139 yards against Tennessee). At the time, Alabama was 8-0 and ranked fifth in the BCS standings.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 29: “He's all business. I don't care if he's at LSU, the Miami Dolphins or Alabama, he's not going to change. It's all business. It's about winning games and that's what he does. He gets up every morning and goes to bed thinking about that. Right after we won the national championship in '03, the next morning he had the coaches together doing recruiting meetings from what I heard. It's about winning and it's that kind of drive that has made him successful, and will make him successful in the future.” – Former LSU center Rudy Niswanger (2003-05)

