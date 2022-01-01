Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... New Years Day! Happy New Year everyone!

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Football: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Did you notice?

  • With Georgia's win in the Orange Bowl, it's another all-SEC national championship game next week in Indianapolis. 
  • JK Scott is back on an NFL roster.
  • Trevon Diggs and Amari Cooper were on the sideline for the Cotton Bowl win. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

January 1, 1979: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.

January 1, 1967: Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“You’d better pass.” — Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979.

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama football team vs Cincinnati, Cotton Bowl
