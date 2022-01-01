Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 1, 2022
Today is... New Years Day! Happy New Year everyone!
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Crimson Tide Results
Football: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6
Did you notice?
- With Georgia's win in the Orange Bowl, it's another all-SEC national championship game next week in Indianapolis.
- JK Scott is back on an NFL roster.
- Trevon Diggs and Amari Cooper were on the sideline for the Cotton Bowl win.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
January 1, 1979: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.
January 1, 1967: Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“You’d better pass.” — Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979.