Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 1, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National No Rhyme (Nor Reason) Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • After one season at Alabama where he saw no playing time, sophomore offensive lineman Rowdy Garza has entered the NCAA transfer portal:
  • Former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy got a promotion of sorts:
  • Mark Barron, fresh off of signing a 1-year deal with the Denver Broncos, was spotted running through drills at the team's camp:
  • Jalen Hurts continued to perform well for the Philadelphia Eagles, making his case for seeing action in his first season despite being behind Carson Wentz:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

25 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 1, 1904: Johnny Mack Brown was born in Dothan, Ala.

September 1, 1953: NBC officials converged on Birmingham to meet with university and city officials about the television “extravaganza” between Alabama and Tennessee scheduled for Oct. 17 at Legion Field. NBC reported that 30 million people were expected to watch the game and it would cost the network an incredible $350,000, including $100,000 to the SEC Office to be divided among its 12 members.

September 1, 2007: Redshirt freshman running back Terry Grant ushered in the Nick Saban era by scoring a 47-yard touchdown on the Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage against Western Carolina. The debut for the coach resulted in a 52-6 victory.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“My thing with the team was it’s not who you play, but how you play.” – Nick Saban after notching his first win at Alabama in 2007.

We’ll leave you with this …

