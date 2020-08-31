Social Media, Former Players React To Alabama's Racial Injustice Rally

On Monday afternoon, in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis., University of Alabama athletes and coaches took a stand against racial injustices in our country and police brutality by marching from the Mal M. Moore Athletic to the front steps of Foster Auditorium.

Leading the way was coach Nick Saban, who has been very supportive and vocal of his players' right to protest.

Joey Blackwell/BamaCentral

"The players have made these choices and decisions about what they want to do, how they want to be heard," Saban said over the weekend. "And we want to support them because we do support what they want to do. I think they did a really good job in what they did before (Black Lives matter video).

"We’re very much in support of that."

Here are the Alabama rowing and volleyball teams in attendance:

Former Alabama wide receiver Kenny Bell:

Former Crimson Tide standout Landon Collins:

Current Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham:

Alabama women's basketball making their presence known at the rally and coach Kristy Curry chiming in her support:

Powerful words from Kristen Saban Setas, Nick's daughter:

This story will be updated with more tweets as the evening continues.