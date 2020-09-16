Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 16, 2020

Today is … National Guacamole Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges is excited to play in the same tournament as Tiger Woods:

Alabama baseball picked up a commitment from JUCO catcher Graham Crawford of Pearl River:

Amari Cooper shared 10 things that he simply can't live without to GQ:

After a rough Week 1 for the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Herald pondered whether starting Tua Tagovailoa in the near is the go-to move:

Alabama men's golf took the time to remind everyone that there will be four former Crimson Tide golfers in this week's U.S. Open:

After a couple of tough drops against the Tennessee Titans for Jerry Jeudy, the young wide receiver's Denver Broncos teammates came to his defense:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

10 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 16, 1989: In his first appearance in an Alabama uniform, junior college transfer Siran Stacy rushed for 169 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 35-7 season-opening rout of Memphis State. The four rushing touchdowns tied the school record held by Bobby Marlow, Johnny Musso and David Casteal. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“No man, I majored in journalism. It was easier.” — Joe Namath after being asked if he majored in basket weaving.

We’ll leave you with this …