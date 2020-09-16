Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 16, 2020
Joey Blackwell
- Practice Report: Alabama Turns Attention to Regular Season
- DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle Praise Young Alabama Receivers
- Talk of the Tide: Major College Football Returned this Past Weekend, But Something Was Missing
- Optimism Beginning to be Felt at Places Like Alabama as Season Finally Approaches
- Crimson Tikes: Do-Dah Man
- In case you missed it: Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges is excited to play in the same tournament as Tiger Woods:
- Alabama baseball picked up a commitment from JUCO catcher Graham Crawford of Pearl River:
- Amari Cooper shared 10 things that he simply can't live without to GQ:
- After a rough Week 1 for the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Herald pondered whether starting Tua Tagovailoa in the near is the go-to move:
- Alabama men's golf took the time to remind everyone that there will be four former Crimson Tide golfers in this week's U.S. Open:
- After a couple of tough drops against the Tennessee Titans for Jerry Jeudy, the young wide receiver's Denver Broncos teammates came to his defense:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:
10 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 16, 1989: In his first appearance in an Alabama uniform, junior college transfer Siran Stacy rushed for 169 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 35-7 season-opening rout of Memphis State. The four rushing touchdowns tied the school record held by Bobby Marlow, Johnny Musso and David Casteal. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“No man, I majored in journalism. It was easier.” — Joe Namath after being asked if he majored in basket weaving.