SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Do-Dah Man

Anthony Sisco

Beat It On Down the Line ... 

Crimson Tikes: Do-Dah Man
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

It definitely has been a long, strange trip.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Optimism Beginning to be Felt at Places Like Alabama as Season Finally Approaches

Around the SEC: Yes, the league is beginning to think it can pull off a 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

Think the 2020 College Football Season Can't Get Crazier? The Big Ten Says: 'Hold my Beer'

The Big Ten having second thoughts about playing this fall can only throw more chaos into an already bizarre college football season

Christopher Walsh

Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama running back dazzled for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, scoring three touchdowns in the team's 34-30 victory

Tyler Martin

Cross Country Reveals 2020 Schedule

The 2020 season features two regular season meets before SEC Championships

UA_Athletics

by

Christopher Walsh

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 DB Devonta Smith

A look at one of the Crimson Tide's premier defensive backs in the 2021 recruiting class

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Corner: The NFL is Back

With no preseason to whet our appetites this year, it seemed like professional football would never come back

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: I look at the world and I notice it's turning

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Moves Up in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll

Despite not playing yet, the Crimson Tide has found itself at No. 2 in two major polls

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh