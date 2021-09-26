Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 26, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pancake Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Scoring

Women's Golf: Alabama at Mason Rudolph Championship, Franklin, Tenn., All Day, Live Scoring

Women's Tennis: Alabama at Ole Miss Invite, Oxford, Miss. Matches begin at 9 a.m.

Crimson Tide Results

Football: Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14

Volleyball: LSU 3, Alabama 2

Women's Golf: Alabama is currently in second after Day 2 with a total of 278 in the second round and a two-day total of 563, just four strokes behind leader Oregon.

Women's Tennis: 0-6 in singles, 2-1 in double at Day 2 of the Ole Miss Fall Invite

BamaCentral Headlines

Did You Notice?

Alabama football fans gave Crimson Tide softball players a huge round of applause on Saturday night when they were announced as Academic All-Americans:

Alabama baseball commit Max Williams spent some time in the batter's box:

And Justin Thomas won his morning foursome on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup to help extend the U.S.'s lead to 11-5 heading into Day 3.

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Alabama won its first national championship in 1925 with a score of 20-19. What team did it defeat in its final game and what team shared the title with the Crimson Tide?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 26, 1926: Former Crimson Tide baseball and football standout Al Lary was born in Northport. Per his Alabama Sports Hall of Fame bio: One of three players named to both the football and baseball All-Century Teams. At the time, he set the record for Alabama single-season touchdown receptions with ten and the set the single-game record with three. He was named First Team All-SEC in 1950. During the 1950 baseball season, he had a 4-1 (.800) record as a starting pitcher and a 6-2 (.750) record the following year. He ranks fourth in fewest hits allowed in a season (13) with a minimum of 40 innings pitched. He played two seasons in the majors with the Chicago Cubs in 1954 and 1962.

September 26, 1981: Three big defensive plays key Alabama’s 28-7 victory at Vanderbilt. Defensive tackle Jackie Cline’s punt block for a safety gave Alabama an early 2-0 lead, and defensive end Russ Wood returned a fumble 33 yards to make it 9-0, and cornerback Benny Perrin returned an interception 72 yards for touchdown as Alabama led 16-7 at the half. The offense finally scored on a 1-yard run by Jeff Fagan and an 81-yard pass from Ken Coley to Joey Jones. – Bryant Museum

September 26, 2009: Greg McElroy passed for a career-high 291 yards and three touchdowns and Alabama opened SEC play by blasting Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium, 35-7. The Crimson Tide executive three plays of 50-plus yards, including an 80-yard touchdown by Marquis that was one of the longest pass plays in school history. Trent Richardson broke four tackles for a 52-yard touchdown run, Julio Jones caught a 50-yard TD pass on a trick play and Alabama even managed to block a punt. However, it also lost linebacker Dont’a Hightower to a knee injury.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Never compromise what you think is right.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

