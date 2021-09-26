Notebook: Alabama Running Game Sees First 100-Plus Yard Rusher of 2021

The Crimson Tide running backs averaged 6.7 yards per rush and totaled 219 yards on the ground.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn't Brian Robinson Jr., nor was it Jase McClellan. It wasn't even Trey Sanders.

No, on Saturday night inside a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama running back Roydell Williams was the first Crimson Tide rusher to eclipse the single-game 100-yard rushing mark this season, finishing against Southern Miss with 110 yards and a touchdown off of 11 carries.

Williams' longest rush of the day came in the first quarter, a 55-yard camper on second and six to put the Crimson Tide at the one-yard line and setting up a touchdown.

"The running backs did a great job being able to read those blocks and those cuts," Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said after the game. "[...] We gotta look at the tape and see the stuff that we can improve on but I think that's something we gotta build off of and keep going."

In total, the Alabama running backs totaled 219 yards and a touchdown and averaged 6.7 yards per rush.

Oh, so close...

JoJo Earle returned a punt for a touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter, but the celebration was short lived. The Crimson Tide was flagged for holding and Alabama took over on its own 40. The celebration was back on three plays later when Roydell Williams scored on a 1-yard run for a 28-0 Alabama lead.

The last punt return for a touchdown by Alabama was DeVonta Smith’s 84-yard return against Arkansas last season.

Earle had another big return in the third quarter, but it was negated by a block in the back penalty.

It was bound to happen...

Bryce Young threw his first interception of the season. The sophomore quarterback threw 86 passes without a pick, but on the 87th attempt he threw one, but it wasn’t really his fault.

Young zipped a pass to Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams for a possible touchdown. But Williams bobbled the ball right into the hands of Southern Miss defender Malik Shorts for the turnover.

The longest streak for an Alabama quarterback without throwing an interception was AJ McCarron with 291 attempts.

Never in doubt...

Having not trailed at any point so far this season, Alabama football continues its streak of quarters without playing from behind. In total, the Crimson Tide have played 53 consecutive quarters ahead of its competition, which is the longest streak of any FBS program since 1950.

Postgame Notes

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics