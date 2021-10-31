Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ...

Nick Saban's 70th birthday.

It's also Halloween.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Volleyball: Georgia at Alabama, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Volleyball: Georgia def. Alabama 28-30, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021-22 Basketball Season Opener

9 days

Did You Notice?

• Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) was activated off Injured Reserve by the Broncos, and the Lions activate defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand.

• Herb Jones scored 12 points for the second straight night, plus had five assists and three steals, and Kira Lewis Jr. also had 12 for the Pelicans in a 123-117 loss to the Knicks.

• Ansley Cheshire, Ola Pitak and Petra Sedlackova all won a singles match in straight sets as the women’s tennis team concluded the final day of the Roberta Alison Fall Classic at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Big Al Singles Draw

Ansley Cheshire def. Michaela Hegarty (VT) 6-1, 6-1

Ola Pitak def. Taylor Cataldi (WISC) 6-2, 6-2

Petra Sedlackova def. Ava Markham (WISC) 6-4, 7-6(2)

Emily Meyer (Memphis) def. Kasia Pitak 6-3, 6-3

Patti Farmer Singles Draw

Michelle Ncube (Troy) def. Ansley Cheshire 6-3, 6-4

Stefanie Leung Singles Draw

Aino Alkio (NU) def. Anna Parkhomenko 6-4, 6-1

Jill Breslin Singles Draw

Alice Amendola (FSU) def. Kasia Pitak 6-2, 3-6, 10-4

Alba Cortina Pou Singles Draw

Ava Markham (WISC) def. Ola Pitak 6-2, 6-4

• Crimson Tide rowing wraps up fall schedule at Head of the Black Warrior River

October 31, 1939: Tommy Brooker was born in Demopolis, Ala.

October 31, 1951: Nick Saban was born in Fairmont, West Virginia.

October 31, 1981: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his 313th game, tying him with Pop Warner for second on the all-time list for major college wins. The victory certainly did not come easily as the Crimson Tide edged Mississippi State 13-10 in an extremely hard-hitting game played in Tuscaloosa. A total of 17 fumbles occurred. Alabama lost seven fumbles and Mississippi State four. However, it was safety Tommy Wilcox's interception in the end zone of a John Bond pass that preserved the win. A 28-yard field goal by Terry Sanders, subbing for Peter Kim who was flattened by a Bulldog defender on a first half three-point try, proved to be the game-winner.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"What can I say about Nick Saban. He is the best coach in America." — Former Alabama athletic director Mal Moore

