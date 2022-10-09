Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... International Beer and Pizza Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, NC.
  • Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.
  • Soccer at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 1 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

  • Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, Alabama 1
  • Football: No. 1 Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20

Did you notice?

  • Alabama's 2012 national championship team was honored before kickoff against A&M. 
  • Alabama picked up a commitment in the class of 2025 from wide receiver Ryan Williams. 
  • Alabama track's 2021-2022 individual national champions Bobby Colantonio Jr and Mercy Chelangat were recognized in front of the Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 9, 1937: A crowd of 8,000 braved rainy conditions to watch Alabama shut out South Carolina 20-0. Charley Holm led the Bama effort with 103 yards rushing on 15 carries while linemen Lew Bostick and Jim Ryba fronted the defensive charge. Scoring touchdowns were Hal Hughes, Joe Kilgrow and Buddy Beard.

October 9, 1995: Cam Robinson was born in Monroe, La.

October 9, 2010: Facing its third straight ranked SEC opponent and the first of seven straight teams coming off a bye, the reigning national champion saw its 19-game winning streak come to an end at South Carolina. Stephen Garcia threw three touchdown passes, two to Alshon Jeffery, and Marcus Lattimore scored three times as the 19th-ranked Gamecocks defeated an opponent ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history, 35-21.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"We haven't had this feeling in a long time and we don't want it again." — Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower after losing at South Carolina in 2010.

We'll leave you with this...

Ja'Corey Brooks scores touchdown against Texas A&M
