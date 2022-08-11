Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Raspberry Bombe Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Lithuania "B" Team; 12:30 p.m. CT; Paris, France

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

23 days

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama LB Chris Allen was placed on the Denver Broncos' season-ending IR. 
  • Senior softball pitcher Montana Fouts inked a new NIL deal with Dick's Sporting Goods. 
  • Former Alabama RB B.J. Emmons worked out for the Houston Texans.
  • The Alabama gymnastics team had 13 gymnasts earn individual Scholastic All-American honors as the team was named a 2022 Scholastic All-America team. It's the 17th year in a row that Alabama Gymnastics has posted a team GPA of 3.4 or higher.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 11, 1964: Ohio State's Woody Hayes and USC’s John McKay were guest speakers at the annual University of Alabama Coaching Clinic. Hayes called Alabama coach Paul Bryant "a master at taking average athletes and making them believe they are invincible. I don't know of any coach who instills such an iron resolution in his players." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“When folks are ignorant, you don’t condemn them. You teach them.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This ... 

The Crimson Tide newcomers learned the fight song today, a Nick Saban tradition:

