Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Today is ... Thanksgiving Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 18 Alabama vs No. 12 Michigan State; Phil Knight Invitational; Portland, Ore.; 9:30 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: Alabama 61, Wake Forest 58

Volleyball: Alabama defeated Tennessee 3 sets to 1 for its third SEC win of the season. The Crimson Tide lost the first set 21-25, before rattling off three straight, 25-21, 29-27 and 25-23. Abby Marjama led the team with a season-high 18 kills and six aces. She improved her season total to 72 aces, becoming the first Crimson Tide player since 1990 to top 70 aces in a season.

Did you notice?

Former Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher was elevated from the Detroit Lions' practice squad to the active roster for the game on Thanksgiving. It will be Pierschbacher's first game on an active roster in 2022.

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson suffered a torn meniscus and will miss the remainder of the season recovering from surgery.

Former Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points for the OKC Blue in its loss to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G-League.

November 24, 1970: Lemanski Hall was born in Valley, Ala.

November 24, 1994: Bradley Bozeman was born in Roanoke, Ala.

November 24, 2012: AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and Eddie Lacy rushed for 131 yards and two scores to lead the No. 2 Crimson Tide to a 49-0 crushing victory against rival Auburn, the most lopsided Iron Bowl in 64 years. With the win, Alabama clinched the Western Division title outright and a spot in the conference title game against No. 3 Georgia.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"This was a great team victory. Everybody contributed. We asked for everyone to play their best game today. When you make a commitment to something, it comes from the heart, and I really thought our players did that." — Nick Saban after Alabama pounded Auburn 49-0 on this date in 2012.

We'll leave you with this...