Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... Thanksgiving Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 18 Alabama vs No. 12 Michigan State; Phil Knight Invitational; Portland, Ore.; 9:30 p.m. CT; Live VideoLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: Alabama 61, Wake Forest 58

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Volleyball: Alabama defeated Tennessee 3 sets to 1 for its third SEC win of the season. The Crimson Tide lost the first set 21-25, before rattling off three straight, 25-21, 29-27 and 25-23. Abby Marjama led the team with a season-high 18 kills and six aces. She improved her season total to 72 aces, becoming the first Crimson Tide player since 1990 to top 70 aces in a season.

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher was elevated from the Detroit Lions' practice squad to the active roster for the game on Thanksgiving. It will be Pierschbacher's first game on an active roster in 2022. 
  • Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson suffered a torn meniscus and will miss the remainder of the season recovering from surgery. 
  • Former Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points for the OKC Blue in its loss to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G-League. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

November 24, 1970: Lemanski Hall was born in Valley, Ala.

November 24, 1994: Bradley Bozeman was born in Roanoke, Ala.

November 24, 2012: AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and Eddie Lacy rushed for 131 yards and two scores to lead the No. 2 Crimson Tide to a 49-0 crushing victory against rival Auburn, the most lopsided Iron Bowl in 64 years. With the win, Alabama clinched the Western Division title outright and a spot in the conference title game against No. 3 Georgia.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"This was a great team victory. Everybody contributed. We asked for everyone to play their best game today. When you make a commitment to something, it comes from the heart, and I really thought our players did that." — Nick Saban after Alabama pounded Auburn 49-0 on this date in 2012.

We'll leave you with this...

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban
All Things Bama

On the Eve of Thanksgiving, Nick Saban Lists What He's Thankful For

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban opening statement 10:31
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said During Final Iron Bowl Press Conference

By Christopher Walsh
The Extra Point Expectations for Alabama Basketball at the PKI
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Expectations for Alabama Basketball in the PKI

By Blake Byler
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) celebrates against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Defensive Back Khyree Jackson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Christopher Walsh
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball in the fourth quarter during a Week 11 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: 10 Things to Know For Week 12

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a sack against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. Named Lott Trophy Finalist

By University of Alabama sports information
Happy Thanksgiving from BamaCentral
All Things Bama

A Thankful Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3

By Joey Blackwell