Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: No. 5 Alabama at Georgia; Athens, Ga.; 5 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has received many praises for his breakout performance on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start in Thursday night's game against the Bengals, while New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to be ruled out Sunday as the Patriots take on the Green Bay Packers.

Alabama Soccer continues to rake in national recognition and honors after its electric and historic start to the 2022 season.

September 29, 1980: The iconic Time Magazine “Supercoach” issue, with Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on the cover, was published.

September 29, 1990: After three consecutive losses, head coach Gene Stallings finally got his first victory as Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt 59-28 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. At one point the Crimson Tide led 52-0 late in the first half. – Bryant Museum

September, 29, 1996: Bo Scarbrough was born in Eutaw, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride, and never quit, you’ll be a winner. The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

