Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, September 8, 2022
Today is ... World Physical Therapy Day
Did you Notice?
- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith announced a collaboration deal with Endstate.
- Quarterback Mac Jones was voted and named a captain of the New England Patriots for the 2022 season.
- Alabama men's and women's tennis each had multiple athletes appear in preseason rankings.
- Alabama women's basketball guard Hannah Barber announced her participation in the Meta Empower 2.0 NIL program.
- Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was announced to be off crutches, per Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. Robinson is recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg that he suffered last week.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
September 8, 1979: Alabama began its defense of the national championship with a 30-6 trouncing of Pepper Rodgers' Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Grant Field in Atlanta. Defensive end E.J. Junior sparked the win with an interception for a touchdown while quarterback Steadman Shealy was nearly flawless in moving the wishbone attack. – Bryant Museum
September 8, 2008: Running back Glen Coffee appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated following Alabama’s impressive win over Clemson.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“What matters … is not the size of the dog in the fight, but of the fight in the dog.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant