Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith announced a collaboration deal with Endstate.

Quarterback Mac Jones was voted and named a captain of the New England Patriots for the 2022 season.

Alabama men's and women's tennis each had multiple athletes appear in preseason rankings.

Alabama women's basketball guard Hannah Barber announced her participation in the Meta Empower 2.0 NIL program.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was announced to be off crutches, per Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. Robinson is recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg that he suffered last week.

September 8, 1979: Alabama began its defense of the national championship with a 30-6 trouncing of Pepper Rodgers' Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Grant Field in Atlanta. Defensive end E.J. Junior sparked the win with an interception for a touchdown while quarterback Steadman Shealy was nearly flawless in moving the wishbone attack. – Bryant Museum

September 8, 2008: Running back Glen Coffee appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated following Alabama’s impressive win over Clemson.

“What matters … is not the size of the dog in the fight, but of the fight in the dog.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

