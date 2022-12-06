Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Microwave Oven Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled for Tuesday.

Crimson Tide Results:

No results from Monday.

Did you Notice?

  • Julio Jones made this crazy grab in the Buccaneers Monday Night Win over the Saints:
  • Felicia Knox and Reyna Reyes were both named to the Women's College Cup All-Tournament Team:
  • And Noah Clowney was tagged as the SEC Freshman of the Week:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 6, 1915: Legendary Crimson Tide lineman Arthur Pershing "Tarzan" White was both in Lockhart, Ala.

December 6, 1938: The University of Georgia reportedly offered a substantial contract to Frank Thomas to become the next head coach of the Bulldogs. Thomas, who was 57-6-3 with the Crimson Tide, said he would listen to the Georgia offers but was extremely happy as the head coach of Alabama.

December 6, 1941: Former Alabama player and coach Ray Perkins was born in Petal, Miss.

December 6, 2014: Fifth-year senior Blake Sims was 23 of 27 for 262 yards and two touchdowns to be named MVP of the SEC Championship Game. Alabama pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 42-13 rout of No. 16 Missouri at the Georgia Dome. The win secured the No. 1 Crimson Tide a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You love to see a guy who's gone through what he's gone through, who's worked so hard and always persevered, then have success. It's a credit to his character and work ethic. … I've never seen a guy work so hard.” — Alabama coach Nick Saban on Blake Sims after the SEC Championship Game on this date in 2014.

We'll Leave You With This:

Will Anderson Jr. rushes the passer against New Mexico State
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Wins Second-Straight Nagurski Trophy

By Joey Blackwell
JoJo Earle, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
All Things Bama

Alabama WR JoJo Earle Enters Transfer Portal

By Joey Blackwell
2021 Heisman winner Alabama quarterback Bryce Young poses for pictures with the trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.
All Things Bama

Who Will Follow Bryce Young in Flawed Heisman Trophy Year? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Jermaine Burton and Traeshon Holden celebrate a touchdown
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Will Alabama Football Look a Lot Different at the Sugar Bowl?

By Clay Miller
Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Named AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year

By Joey Blackwell
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Moves Up in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

By Joey Blackwell
A general overall view of the Rose Bowl Stadium facade during the 2022 Rose Bowl.
All Things Bama

Most Intriguing Bowl Matchups: Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral1
All Things Bama

The Historic Season of Alabama Soccer

By Mason Smith