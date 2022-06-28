Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Logistics Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

67 days

Did you notice?

Collin Sexton hosted a youth basketball camp at the West End YMCA in Willoughby, Ohio.

Tim Phillis – For The News-Herald Tim Phillis – For The News-Herald Tim Phillis – For The News-Herald

Alabama baseball commit Walter Ford launched his new line of themed apparel:

And let's just say that Dalvin Tomlinson is a fan of his new defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings:

May 28, 1992: Former Alabama offensive lineman Austin Shepherd was born in Buford, Ga.

May 28, 1990: Two years after being initiated, the Alabama donor program Tide Pride sold out for the first time. Jim Goostree, executive director, reported the Tide Pride Office had waiting lists in several categories.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Well Eli, Smokey just came out of the tunnel, and he's about 100 yards away from me now, and if I had my deer rifle I believe I could drop him, back to you Eli." — Jerry Duncan's comments to Eli Gold just prior to kickoff against Tennessee

We'll leave you with this...