Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Logistics Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

67 days

Did you notice?

  • Collin Sexton hosted a youth basketball camp at the West End YMCA in Willoughby, Ohio.
Photos from the Collin Sexton Basketball Camp, June 27, 2022, at the West End YMCA in Willoughby
Photos from the Collin Sexton Basketball Camp, June 27, 2022, at the West End YMCA in Willoughby
Photos from the Collin Sexton Basketball Camp, June 27, 2022, at the West End YMCA in Willoughby
  • Alabama baseball commit Walter Ford launched his new line of themed apparel:
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • And let's just say that Dalvin Tomlinson is a fan of his new defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 28, 1992: Former Alabama offensive lineman Austin Shepherd was born in Buford, Ga.

May 28, 1990: Two years after being initiated, the Alabama donor program Tide Pride sold out for the first time. Jim Goostree, executive director, reported the Tide Pride Office had waiting lists in several categories.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Well Eli, Smokey just came out of the tunnel, and he's about 100 yards away from me now, and if I had my deer rifle I believe I could drop him, back to you Eli." — Jerry Duncan's comments to Eli Gold just prior to kickoff against Tennessee

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after the Crimson Tide got beat by Georgia in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Three Alabama Players Selected as 2022 Walter Camp Preseason First Team All-Americans

By Joey Blackwell9 hours ago
Brad Bohannon, 2022 SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Is Ole Miss' Success a Sign of Things to Come for Alabama Baseball?

By Joey Blackwell11 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrate after an interception return by Battle for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Will Alabama replicate its 2016 defense?

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Van Gogh
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Van Gogh

By Anthony Sisco17 hours ago
Kenny Stabler and Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, June 27, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas23 hours ago
Five-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell
All Things Bama

Five-Star CB Tony Mitchell Commits to Alabama

By Tony TsoukalasJun 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 2.19.49 PM
Recruiting

Magnolia State ATH Brayson Hubbard Commits to Alabama

By Tony TsoukalasJun 26, 2022
Alex Tchikou
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Basketball Forward Alex Tchikou Announces Transfer to Rhode Island

By Tony TsoukalasJun 26, 2022