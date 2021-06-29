Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Author:
Publish date:

Today is... Waffle Iron Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • In his season debut for the St. Louis Cardinals, former Alabama pitcher Wade LeBlanc tossed 4 1/3 innings, struck out two batters and only allowed one run in a 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Alabama swimming is getting a new assistant coach in former California assistant Roman Willets.
  • Meanwhile, let's check on Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal in the weight room:
  • Former Alabama basketball player Ricky Tarrant has re-signed with Maccabi Ironi Ramat Gan in the Israeli National League:
  • This will be something to keep an eye on for this week and moving forward:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

67 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 29, 1970: Scott Hunter, quarterback of the Crimson Tide, was off to visit American troops in Vietnam on a trip sponsored by the NCAA. Joining Hunter on the trip were Missouri's Mel Gray, Notre Dame's Larry DiNardo, Texas' Scott Henderson and NCAA official Chuck Neinas. Hunter was recommended for the trip by Ole Miss head coach Johnny Vaught. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I’ve never had more fun making a movie.” — Gary Busey on making the movie “The Bear.” Today is his birthday.

We'll leave you with this ...

The Bear movie poster, Gary Busey
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Kenyan Drake
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Raiders Running Back Kenyan Drake Still All About Mismatches

Former Alabama softball player Haylie McCleney is an outfielder for Team USA softball.
All Things Bama

Alabama Crimson Tide Athletes Competing in the Tokyo Olympics

drekirkpatrick
Recruiting

Dre Kirkpatrick's Son Recaps "Emotional" Visit to Alabama

Mark Ingram II goes up and over against Texas in the 2009 national championship game
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Top 5: All-Time Football Players

Terrence Cody
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, June 28, 2021

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Joshua Primo shoots against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.
All Things Bama

Trio of Alabama Standouts Shine at 2021 NBA Draft Combine

Mal Moore with Paul Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Top 5: Football Assistant Coaches