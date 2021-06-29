Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is... Waffle Iron Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Crimson Tide Top 5: All-Time Football Players

Did you notice?

In his season debut for the St. Louis Cardinals, former Alabama pitcher Wade LeBlanc tossed 4 1/3 innings, struck out two batters and only allowed one run in a 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Alabama swimming is getting a new assistant coach in former California assistant Roman Willets.

Meanwhile, let's check on Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal in the weight room:

Former Alabama basketball player Ricky Tarrant has re-signed with Maccabi Ironi Ramat Gan in the Israeli National League:

This will be something to keep an eye on for this week and moving forward:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

67 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 29, 1970: Scott Hunter, quarterback of the Crimson Tide, was off to visit American troops in Vietnam on a trip sponsored by the NCAA. Joining Hunter on the trip were Missouri's Mel Gray, Notre Dame's Larry DiNardo, Texas' Scott Henderson and NCAA official Chuck Neinas. Hunter was recommended for the trip by Ole Miss head coach Johnny Vaught. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I’ve never had more fun making a movie.” — Gary Busey on making the movie “The Bear.” Today is his birthday.

We'll leave you with this ...