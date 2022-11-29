Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Today is ... Electronic Greetings Day
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled for Tuesday.
Crimson Tide Results
No results from Monday.
Did you Notice?
- Najee Harris ran for a touchdown in the Steelers Monday Night Win over the Colts:
- Herb Jones with a great finish to the game to the help the Pelicans take home the win last night:
On this Day in Crimson Tide History...
November 29, 1894: Alabama fans are delirious in Montgomery after the Crimson Tide upsets Auburn 18-0 before a “throng” of 4,000 spectators. Flying fullback Eli Abbott, who weighed 140 pounds, starred for Alabama along with teammates William Bankhead, Frank Callahan and Allen McCants.
November 29, 1971: Greg Byrne was born in Pocatello, Idaho.
November 29, 1993: Cyrus Jones was born in Baltimore, Md.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm happy, I really am happy. I was happy and dancing in the locker room. Miss Terry gave me a big kiss coming up here. I was real happy about that." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated Auburn 36-0 on this date in 2008 to end a six-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl.