Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Today is ... National Chocolate Cupcake Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, AL

Women's Tennis: ITA Southern Regional Championships, Baton Rouge, LA

Women's Golf: Alabama at The Ally, West Point, Miss., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Tennis: The Alabama men's tennis team finished the fourth day of play at the ITA Southern Regional Championships on Monday, which is being held at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Crimson Tide’s Enzo Aguiard and Roan Jones battled each other in the semifinal round, resulting in Aguiard advancing to the final round of the tournament.

Women's Tennis: Alabama women's tennis player Petra Sedlackova concluded action at the ITA Southern Regional Championships Monday at the LSU Tennis Complex. Sedlackova made her second consecutive appearance in the semifinals for singles after finishing in the top four at the 2021 ITA regional.

Women's Golf: Freshmen Kynadie Aadams and Taylor Kehoe are tied for ninth overall to lead the Alabama women's golf team on day one of The Ally, which is being held on the par 72, 6,353-yard Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. As a team, the Crimson Tide will enter Tuesday's third and final round of play in seventh with a 605 (307-298).

Did You Notice?

Volleyball Player Alyiah Wells was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week:

Alabama Basketball was ranked #20 in the AP Poll released yesterday:

Alabama soccer player McKinley Gore was named the SEC Defender of the week:

October 18, 1928: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson was born in Roopville, Ga.

October 18, 1986: Running Bobby Humphrey had 217 rushing yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns to lead Alabama to a 56-28 win over Tennessee. He was subsequently named the SEC Player of the Week.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I remember when Alabama came to the Rose Bowl [stadium] to play UCLA [in 2000], and several of the Alabama players came and had their sit-down with Keith Jackson. And I remember distinctly, one of the tailbacks, I remember he walked out of the interview with Keith, and he said to a bunch of his buddies that were waiting in the hall, ‘I just spoke with the voice of God.’” –Broadcaster Todd Harris

We'll Leave You With This...