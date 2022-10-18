Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Chocolate Cupcake Day

 Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule 

  • Men's Tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Women's Tennis: ITA Southern Regional Championships, Baton Rouge, LA
  • Women's Golf: Alabama at The Ally, West Point, Miss., All Day
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's Tennis: The Alabama men's tennis team finished the fourth day of play at the ITA Southern Regional Championships on Monday, which is being held at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Crimson Tide’s Enzo Aguiard and Roan Jones battled each other in the semifinal round, resulting in Aguiard advancing to the final round of the tournament.
  • Women's Tennis: Alabama women's tennis player Petra Sedlackova concluded action at the ITA Southern Regional Championships Monday at the LSU Tennis Complex. Sedlackova made her second consecutive appearance in the semifinals for singles after finishing in the top four at the 2021 ITA regional.
  • Women's Golf: Freshmen Kynadie Aadams and Taylor Kehoe are tied for ninth overall to lead the Alabama women's golf team on day one of The Ally, which is being held on the par 72, 6,353-yard Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. As a team, the Crimson Tide will enter Tuesday's third and final round of play in seventh with a 605 (307-298).

Did You Notice?

  • Volleyball Player Alyiah Wells was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week:
  • Alabama Basketball was ranked #20 in the AP Poll released yesterday:
  • Alabama soccer player McKinley Gore was named the SEC Defender of the week:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 18, 1928: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson was born in Roopville, Ga.

October 18, 1986: Running Bobby Humphrey had 217 rushing yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns to lead Alabama to a 56-28 win over Tennessee. He was subsequently named the SEC Player of the Week.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

“I remember when Alabama came to the Rose Bowl [stadium] to play UCLA [in 2000], and several of the Alabama players came and had their sit-down with Keith Jackson. And I remember distinctly, one of the tailbacks, I remember he walked out of the interview with Keith, and he said to a bunch of his buddies that were waiting in the hall, ‘I just spoke with the voice of God.’” –Broadcaster Todd Harris

We'll Leave You With This...

Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 6: Quinnen Williams Plays his Best Game of a Career Season

By Hunter De Siver
Helmets
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Mississippi State Week

By Joey Blackwell
Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) looks down over Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 202
All Things Bama

Alabama's Penalty Problem Isn't Just Bad, But Horrendous: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) after scoring against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr., Henry To'oTo'o Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: With All of Alabama's Problems, Bryce Young Proved His Greatness

By Clay Miller
Midfielder Felicia Knox
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Looks to Maintain Road Success at Mississippi State

By Mason Smith
Nick Saban on Alabama sideline
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Calls for Consistency in Officiating

By Katie Windham
101522_MFB_DaleDJ_Tenn_RC6534
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Possessed Anxiety Problem Ahead of Tennessee Game

By Joey Blackwell