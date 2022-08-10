Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is National S'mores Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

24 days

Did You Notice? 

Not only did former Alabama standout Peyton Wilson play in the first minor-league game at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, but he hit a home run while helping lead the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 7-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. He called it something he'll never forget. “It felt good coming off the bat but just in case, I ran a little harder to make sure," Wilson told the Quad-City Times. "To be able to do that in this setting, it’s been such an exciting day. The whole day, start to finish, couldn’t have gone any better for us."

• Alabama’s Reyna Reyes was one of 35 players named to the United Soccer Coaches 2022 NCAA Division I Players to Watch – Defenders list.

• Alabama football practiced for two hours on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. The Crimson Tide was in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts for the workout. The practice was closed to media and no photos or video were released, 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 10, 1988: Alabama announced it will wear black shoes again for the first time since the 1979 season. The decision to change from white to black was made by the Crimson Tide players. – Bryant Museum

August 10, 2010: The Sports Illustrated special edition SEC preview was published with Alabama’s Mark Ingram II on the cover. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

“There’s a lot of blood, sweat and guts between dreams and success.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This ... 

