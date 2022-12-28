Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Today is ... National Card Playing Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 21 Mississippi State

Crimson Tide Results

No results from Tuesday.

Did You Notice?

Alabama safety Jordan Battle has accepted his invitation to go to the Senior Bowl

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith reaches a season milestone

Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram II spoke on another former Alabama player, Tua Tagovailoa, and the state of his concussions and protocols.

December 27, 1941: Alabama’s coaches met with reporters the day before leaving for the Cotton Bowl, where the Crimson Tide will meet SWC champion Texas A&M. Coach Frank Thomas called senior Holt Rast "The best all-around end in Alabama football history,” and assistant coach Red Drew added, "He's the best defensive end I've ever seen.” Playing in a bowl outside of the Rose Bowl for the first time, Alabama went on to win 29-21.

December 27, 1984: Le’Ron McClain was born in Fort Wayne, Ind.

December 27, 2001: Two plays after Waine Bacon blocked a punt, Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Terry Jones Jr. with 4:44 left as Alabama pulled out a 14-13 victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl. The Cyclones missed two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and three overall.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

Dec. 28: "We had great respect for Alabama, especially its defense, we knew they were a formidable opponent. But in retrospect, I think they were a lot stronger than a lot of our people thought." — Miami coach Dennis Erickson after the 1993 Sugar Bowl

We’ll leave you with this …

