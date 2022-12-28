Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Card Playing Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 21 Mississippi State

Crimson Tide Results

No results from Tuesday.

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama safety Jordan Battle has accepted his invitation to go to the Senior Bowl
  • Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith reaches a season milestone

Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram II spoke on another former Alabama player, Tua Tagovailoa, and the state of his concussions and protocols.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 27, 1941: Alabama’s coaches met with reporters the day before leaving for the Cotton Bowl, where the Crimson Tide will meet SWC champion Texas A&M. Coach Frank Thomas called senior Holt Rast "The best all-around end in Alabama football history,” and assistant coach Red Drew added, "He's the best defensive end I've ever seen.” Playing in a bowl outside of the Rose Bowl for the first time, Alabama went on to win 29-21.

December 27, 1984: Le’Ron McClain was born in Fort Wayne, Ind.

December 27, 2001: Two plays after Waine Bacon blocked a punt, Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Terry Jones Jr. with 4:44 left as Alabama pulled out a 14-13 victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl. The Cyclones missed two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and three overall.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

Dec. 28: "We had great respect for Alabama, especially its defense, we knew they were a formidable opponent. But in retrospect, I think they were a lot stronger than a lot of our people thought." — Miami coach Dennis Erickson after the 1993 Sugar Bowl

NFL Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed will become a collegiate head coach

Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats protests a series of no-calls by officials in the game with Mississippi State on February 16, 2022, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. Although the coach was ejected, Alabama defeated Mississippi State 80-75.
All Things Bama

How to Watch: SEC Opener, No. 8 Alabama Basketball at No. 21 Mississippi State

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban - Alabama Football Practice - 2022 Sugar Bowl
All Things Bama

Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 2

By Austin Hannon
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Wants Fewer Turnovers Against a Stout Mississippi State Defense

By Blake Byler
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young signing autographs
All Things Bama

Nick Saban, Alabama Football Players Visit Children's Hospital in New Orleans

By Katie Windham
Will Anderson Jr. - Sugar Bowl Practice - December 26, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Players React to Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Returning for Sugar Bowl

By Joey Blackwell
Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Players Discuss their Favorite Cajun Dishes Amidst Sugar Bowl Preparations

By Joey Blackwell
The party continues on Bourbon Street albeit it with far fewer people for a Saturday night ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
All Things Bama

What are Alabama Football Players Doing in New Orleans?

By Austin Hannon
Bill O'Brien at Alabama Sugar Bowl practice
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Tuesday Practice Report

By Katie Windham