Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Tight end Jahleel Billingsley

The best thing about this tight end is that we've barley scratched the surface in terms of his potential. He had his first career reception against Tennessee, and first start against Kentucky.

Jahleel Billingsley

No. 19

Pos: Tight end

Ht: 6-2

Wt: 230

DOB: 5/17/01

Draft Eligible: 2022

Hometown: Chicago, IL

High School: Phillips Academy

Pros:

Mismatch weapon from the slot who is loose in the lower half, helping him to change directions as a route runner. Billingsley has very good speed and acceleration to threaten vertically and separate on crossing patterns and over routes. The Tide even give him the ball on tap passes, displaying his dynamism. Long arms allow him to have a big catch radius. Billingsley hangs on to the ball through traffic and tucks it away quickly before getting hit. He tracks it well downfield and gets himself in position to make a play. Understands his physical limitations and gets the job done with want to and effort as a blocker.

Cons:

Skinny and severely undersized for a tight end, Billingsley does not offer much ability to play in-line. He lacks physicality as a blocker causing him to not be an asset in the run game. Has to get more imposing as physical defenders clamp him off the line. Occasionally rounds off some of his routes showing a lack of urgency out of his breaks.

Summary:

Long-limbed, very skinny slot tight end who has speed and is loose in the lower half, making him a matchup weapon. Billingsley has strong hands and a big catch radius to come down with off-target passes in traffic. He does not offer much in-line, due to a lack of size. Knowing his physical limitations as a blocker he loses slowly with want to and effort. Billingsley projects as a move tight end who can contribute right away as a receiver. Defenses will have a difficult time finding players to match up with him and the attention he will receive will open up the field for his teammates.

Grade: 8.2 (now)/8.8 (potential)

BamaCentral Analysis

When coaches talk about playing to the strengths of their players, Billingsley is a perfect example. He's a tight end, but not a traditional tight end, and Alabama isn't about to start using him as such. The player he sort of reminds us of is former Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram, who was a consensus first-team All-SEC selection in 2016 and was named to his first Pro Bowl last season with the Giants. Engram was always more of a wide receiver and nearly had a 1,000-yard season as a senior. We're not saying that Billingsley will do that, but he's that type of nightmare matchup for defenses.

The other thing about Billinsgley is that we haven't seen his best yet. Of his 18 receptions last season, 17 came over the Crimson Tide's final seven games. Also, all but four of his catches resulted in a first down or touchdown.

