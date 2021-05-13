NFL Draft Profile: Jahleel Billingsley, Tight End, Alabama Crimson Tide

#19

Pos: TE

Ht: 6024

Wt: 230

DOB: 5/17/01

Eligible: 2022

Chicago, IL

Phillips Academy

Jahleel Billingsley

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Leinweber: Mismatch weapon from the slot who is loose in the lower half, helping him to change directions as a route runner. Billingsley has very good speed and acceleration to threaten vertically and separate on crossing patterns and over routes. The Tide even gives him the ball on tap passes, displaying his dynamism. Long arms allow him to have a big catch radius. Billingsley hangs on to the ball through traffic and tucks it away quickly before getting hit. He tracks it well downfield and gets himself in position to make a play. Understands his physical limitations and gets the job done with want to and effort as a blocker.

Cons:

Leinweber: Skinny and severely undersized for a tight end, Billingsley does not offer much ability to play in-line. He lacks physicality as a blocker causing him to not be an asset in the run game. Has to get more imposing as physical defenders clamp him off the line. Occasionally rounds off some of his routes showing a lack of urgency out of his breaks.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long-limbed, very skinny slot tight end who has speed and is loose in the lower half, making him a matchup weapon. Billingsley has strong hands and a big catch radius to come down with off-target passes in traffic. He does not offer much in-line, due to a lack of size. Knowing his physical limitations as a blocker he loses slowly with want to and effort. Billingsley projects as a move tight end who can contribute right away as a receiver. Defenses will have a difficult time finding players to match up with him and the attention he will receive will open up the field for his teammates.

Background:

Raised in Chicago, Illinois. A consensus four-star recruit and one of the top athletes from his state. Won a state championship as a junior. Played Basketball in high school. Became the first Illinois native to sign with Alabama since 1997. Ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash in high school.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long-limbed, very skinny, matchup weapon from the slot who has good hands and athleticism. Lacks physicality to play in-line.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 8.2/8.8