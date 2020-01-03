Bama Central
Crimson Tide Women's Basketball has Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped

The Alabama women’s basketball team dropped its Southeastern Conference opener at LSU on Thursday night, 71-60.

The Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) snapped the Crimson Tide’s (10-4, 0-1 SEC) five-game winning streak.

Junior Jasmine Walker notched her second double-double of the season after finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while redshirt junior Jordan Lewis added 13 points in the loss.

“I thought we gave up too many offensive put backs and didn’t rebound well,” Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said in a release. “We have to rebound better, and we have to do a better job of making shots. We were only 8-of-15 from the free throw line and that’s uncharacteristic of us. We just have to stay positive and stay at it.”

The Tigers jumped out to a 6-0 advantage in the first two minutes of the game, before the Crimson Tide battled back to take the 9-8 lead with 5:37 remaining. Alabama led by as many as four points when LSU cut its deficit to 18-17 after 10 minutes.

To begin the second quarter, LSU went on a 7-0 run to take the 24-20 edge with 5:48 to go before the half. Alabama closed the period by outscoring the Tigers 8-4 and trailed 34-32 at the break.

LSU took control in the third quarter and edged the Tide 16-6 in the last five minutes of the frame to carry the 59-48 lead into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Tigers led by as many as 15 points on its way to the 71-60 victory.

In addition to her seventh career double-double, Walker added a career-high three blocks shots.

Alabama had more second chance points, outscoring LSU 16-8, while the Tigers won the rebounding edge with 39 boards for the game.

Alabama returns home to take on No. 4/5 South Carolina in Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT, Sunday (SEC Network). 

