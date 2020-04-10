Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes, April 10, 2020: Who Was That Masked Mascot?

Anthony Sisco

Everyone seems to be improvising nowadays ... 

Crimson Tikes, April 10, 2020
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Wisconsin Will Not Allow Seniors of Spring Sports to Return in 2021

Wisconsin is the first Power Five school to announce that it will not allow seniors of spring sports to return in 2021

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Footage of Tua Tagovailoa's Virtual Pro Day Released

ESPN's Chris Mortensen released the video via social media on Friday

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Just a minute: College Football is Full of Hypocrites

Will colleges and athletic directors have the best interests of the student-athletes at heart when they make the decision to bring football back?

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Seven Alabama Players to Participate in Virtual NFL Draft

The Crimson Tide will be well represented “virtually” at this year’s NFL draft

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Who Could Join Alabama’s Class of 2021 Next?

A look at three prospects who could join the class sooner rather than later and two quarterbacks in 2021 to keep an eye on

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 2012 national champions

The Fighting Irish never knew what hit them as the Crimson Tide dominated in the title game

Christopher Walsh

SI All-American: Top Uncommitted Basketball Recruits

With the spring signing day fast approaching on April 15, a look at which basketball players are still available

Christopher Walsh

2022 ATH Brenen Thompson Could Fill “Jaylen Waddle-Like” Role for Alabama

One of the hottest names in Texas high school football picked up offers from multiple SEC schools on Wednesday

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Mike Shula

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

THELadyinRed

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh