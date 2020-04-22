Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes, April 22, 2020: Salted Nuts

Christopher Walsh

It's snack time on Crimson Tikes ...

Crimson Tikes, April 22, 2020
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Commit Hagan Banks Excited for Opportunity with Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide’s lone 2021 pledge spoke with Bama Central to give his thoughts on the team’s shortened 2020 season and what he is doing to prepare himself for the college level

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

by

Cary L. Clark

Kira Lewis Jr. to Forgo Remaining Eligibility, Sign with Agent

The sophomore guard announced his will keep name in NBA draft and sign with an agent

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 21, 2020

A look at the world of sports beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1985 Iron Bowl

Cary Clark recalls the 1985 nail-biter at Legion Field in Birmingham

Cary L. Clark

2020 NFL Draft Position Preview: Linebackers

Alabama's Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings are both eager to hear their names called during the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

2021 Five-Star OT Nolan Rucci Names Top 9, Eager to Visit Tuscaloosa

Bama Central spoke with the No. 1 rated player in Pennsylvania and nationally ranked Top 15 prospect after he included the Crimson Tide in his list of top schools

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

2020 NFL Draft Position Previews: Defensive Linemen

Former Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has the size and strength to be a first-round pick, but not the resume

Christopher Walsh

NCAA Rule Changes Include Making Auburn's Extra Play For Field Goal Against Alabama Illegal

NCAA Football Rule Changes to Targeting, Instant Replay, and More

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Too Full of 'Bama

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh