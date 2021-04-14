All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tikes: Brockermeyer "The Bruiser"

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

It begins ... 

Crimson Tikes: Brockermeyer the Bruiser

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Brockermeyer the Bruiser
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Brockermeyer "The Bruiser"

Alabama legend Harry Gilmer
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 14, 2021

Alabama baseball player Jackson Tate
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Puts on Offensive Clinic, Dismantles Samford 19-3

Nick Saban, Alabama spring practice, April 13, 2021
All Things Bama

Practice Report: Alabama Football Hosts Next-to-Last Practice of Spring Season

Tamara Clark
All Things Bama

Alabama Track and Field’s Tamara Clark and Eliud Kipsang Named SEC Runners of the Week

Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Montana Fouts Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 3.01.32 PM
All Things Bama

Alabama's Slade Bolden Embracing Being a Veteran in Young Wide Receivers Room

tuska
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Enjoying Its New Neighbor "Tuska"