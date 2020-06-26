Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: Bus Boy Blues

Anthony Sisco

We'll send you out for the weekend with this ... 

Crimson Tike: Bus Boy Blues
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's Changing in Recruiting? Just About Everything

The Best of Sports Illustrated takes a long look at the challenges of recruiting during the coronavirus, and will sports wave goodbye to the handshake?

Christopher Walsh

Former Mississippi State, TCU Quarterback Logan Burnett Joining Crimson Tide

Yellow Hammer State native is returning home to play for Alabama

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Bill Searcey Chronicles Story of Addiction, Faith, and Redemption

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 26, 2020

Your daily briefing for what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Releases Powerful Video Concerning Racial Injustice

Alex Leatherwood wrote the script that players and coach Nick Saban read from

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Adds In-State 2022 Four-Star LB Robert Woodyard

Robert Woodard joins fellow four-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander as the two members of the programs 2022 recruiting class

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Derrick Henry vs. Trent Richardson

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

SEC Position Preview: Linebackers

With Dylan Moses returning, Alabama suddenly has a wealth of talent and experience in the interior

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Pooley Hubert

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with legendary player Pooley Hubert

Christopher Walsh

'This is My Battle': Lee Ozmint

Lee Ozmint reflects on his time at Alabama and his career path since he hung up his cleats at Alabama

Joey Blackwell