Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: Close Call

Anthony Sisco

You know, we weren't going to say anything. 

After all, the last time Southern California played Alabama in 2016, the game was a blowout. In the same setting as this year's marquee season opener, AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas, the Crimson Tide embarrassed the Trojans, 52-6. 

We're not sure why USC wanted a rematch, maybe it had something to do with a $6 million payout, but we were going to give the Trojans the benefit of doubt. 

That is until last week, when the Pac-12 followed the Big Ten by going to a conference-only schedule this season due to the coronavirus pandemic (the SEC says it won't consider such a move until it has to at the end of the month). 

USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown posted on Twitter: “Oooooo how I wanted Bama …” 

Of course, he wasn't on the USC team in 2016. 

Among the reactions to his post was this simple one from former Crimson Tide linebacker Anfernee Jennings: "Lol"

Maybe behind the scenes USC's reaction to not having to face Alabama again was something more like this ... 

Crimson Tikes: Close Call
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Ok, now this is a good one.

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Isn't Your Parents' Bryant-Denny Stadium

Need your fix of Alabama sports? The Daily Dose of Crimson Tide has you covered with the history of the expansions and renovations of Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Will This Week Bring a Big Contract for Former Alabama Running Back Derrick Henry?

The Tennessee Titans have until Wednesday to lock down Derrick Henry to a long-term contract, or could lose him to free agency after the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Alabama Waiting to see What Happens with the Coronavirus

While the numerous regarding coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb, college football is the latest sport struggling to return

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Leroy Monsky Sr.

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Leroy Monsky Sr.

Christopher Walsh

by

sophialillis

Photographic Memories: Jack Traffanstedt

From the Little Boys World Series all the way to president of the Alabama A Club, Jack Traffanstedt has lived a fulfilled life

Joey Blackwell

by

clubpenguin

What Kind of Season Will Julio Jones Have?

Ignore the fantasy rankings and hype for other wide receivers. Former Alabama standout Julio Jones is poised for another huge season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament Final: Dynasty vs. That Championship Season

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best of all-time. The final is between the 1992 and 2009 national champions.

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football's Matchup with USC Canceled

After multiple reports stating that the conference would conduct a conference-only schedule in the fall of 2020, the PAC-12 confirmed the reports true by releasing a statement

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Federal Name, Image and Likeness Bill Regarding College Athletes Beginning to Taking Form

The Best of SI looks at how the conversation about compensation for college athletes has finally made its way to Congress

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell