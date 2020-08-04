Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: Leaves Are Falling All Around

Christopher Walsh

Ramble on ... 

Crimson Tikes: Leaves Are Falling All Around
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

We're getting closer every day.

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Backfield Versatility Could Be Crucial, Advantage for Alabama During Chaotic Season

Around the SEC: Between having extreme depth and players who can fill numerous roles, Crimson Tide running backs figure to be a huge asset during crazy fall season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Who Do You Want to See Added to Alabama's 2020 Schedule?

The SEC's new schedule could be released any day now

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

SEC to Forgo Traditional Summer Camps; Alabama to Start Practice on Aug. 17

The news comes just days after the conference announced a 10-game, conference-only schedule for 2020

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Basketball 2020-2021 Roster Breakdown

With John Petty Jr. announcing his return for a final season, the Crimson Tide is poised for a solid 2020-2021 season

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama standout becomes the third youngest golfer ever to win 13 career PGA Tour events

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama’s John Petty Will Return for Senior Season, Forgo NBA Draft

The Huntsville native had until Aug. 3 to make his decision

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

What's Next in College Football? Possibly Seeing the NCAA Symbolically Ripped in Half

All Things CW looks at what's coming next in college football, an approach that appears to be working in limiting coronavirus spread among teammates and are marching bands safe?

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

AL.com, BamaCentral Headline annual ASWA Writing Awards

Christopher Walsh of BamaCentral wins third Herby Kirby Memorial Award for story of the year

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

A full listing and bios of Alabama Crimson Tide players enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Kristi F. Patrick

by

jblackwell