Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tikes: Man Does Not Live on Bread Alone

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

What's the interest rate on that? 

Crimson Tikes: Man Does Not Live on Bread Alone

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Man Does Not Live on Bread Alone
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Man Does Not Live on Bread Alone

Alabama Baseball (2021)
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball 2021 SEC Tournament Preview

dallas turner
All Things Bama

Alabama Football's Summer Enrollees Arrive in Tuscaloosa

Barrett Jones
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 25, 2021

Drew Williamson, McNeese State, February 19, 2021
All Things Bama

Drew Williamson, Davis Heller Out for Alabama Baseball in SEC Tournament

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury
BamaCentral+

The Extra Point: Breaking Down Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III

Sam Praytor vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Catcher Sam Praytor Named to First-Team All-SEC

John Metchie III
All Things Bama

Alabama’s John Metchie III Recognized as Canada’s Top College Football Player