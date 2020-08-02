Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: On the Bubble

Christopher Walsh

Well, it does look safer ... 

Crimson Tikes: On the Bubble
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derrick Henry named Alabama Pro Athlete of the Year

Former Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry heads list of annual honorees as the Alabama Sports Writers Association names its athletes of the year

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

This Week with the Crimson Tide: August 3-9, 2020

So what's coming up next for college football? Good question, because everything continues to keep changing

Christopher Walsh

TuaMania Already Running Wild in Miami

All Things CW includes TuaMania in Miami, college football has gone off the rails, and why the thing about the coronavirus that might scare athletes the most may not be the risk of dying

Christopher Walsh

CJ Mosley Becomes Fourth Former Alabama Player to Opt Out of NFL Season

The New York Jets linebacker joins Dont’a Hightower, Andre Smith, and Chance Warmack as the four former Crimson Tide standouts to opt out of the upcoming NFL season

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Sylvester Croom, Steve Shaw Inducted Into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

Former Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle was honored as the annual Inaugural Starr-Sullivan Achievement Award recipient

Tyler Martin

Best of SI: The Julio Jones vs. Calvin Ridley Debate in Fantasy Football

There's no straight-up comparison between former Alabama wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, at least not yet, but who is a better fantasy pick where he's projected to be drafted?

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Alabama's Underrated 1962 Team

Alabama had a lot of standout players on the 1962 Crimson Tide, but no one bigger than those anchoring the offense and defense, Joe Namath and Lee Roy Jordan

Christopher Walsh

Former Alabama AD Bill Battle Hospitalized With COVID-19

The former Tennessee coach and Alabama administrator says he is resting comfortably

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 1, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin