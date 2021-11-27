Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tikes: Same Time Next Year?

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Author:

Must we wait another year
For the celebration, dear?
If we do, we'll hold it here,
Same time next year. — Paul McCartney 

Crimson Tikes: Low Plains Drifter

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Read More

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

The Best of Crimson Tikes: February 2021
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Same Time Next Year?

2 minutes ago
Julio Jones on Sports Illustrated cover, Nov. 20, 2017
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, November 27, 2021

7 hours ago
AHSAA Football Logo
ASWA

2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores and Schedule: Week 15

10 hours ago
Juwan Gary vs Drake, November 26, 2021
All Things Bama

Juwan Gary, Noah Gurley Lineup Switch Pays Dividends for Alabama Basketball

12 hours ago
Keon Ellis vs Drake
All Things Bama

Alabama Rebounds with 80-71 Win Over Drake at ESPN Events Invitational

10 hours ago
112621_WBB_DavisBr_WCarolina_RC5776
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Dominates Western Carolina, 77-43

15 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-11-26 at 3.10.35 PM
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball vs Drake at the ESPN Events Invitational

15 hours ago
B088F87B-938C-4F4B-906D-3B6474CB8F5F
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Alabama, Auburn Battling Over Elite 2022 Prospects

15 hours ago