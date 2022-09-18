Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: The Bama Buzz

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Crimson Tikes: The Latest Buzz
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

UL Monroe Warhawks running back Isaiah Phillips (3) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) and defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. (44) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 18, 2022

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) returns a punt against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7

By Edwin Stanton
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) shakes of a tackle attempt by ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) after Anderson intercepted a pass at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Reacts to Will Anderson's Pick-Six

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch returns a punt for a touchdown against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7.
All Things Bama

Alabama Finds New Ways to Score against Louisiana-Monroe

By Katie Windham
Trey Sanders
All Things Bama

Alabama vs. ULM Notebook: Crimson Tide Plays to Standard in Lopsided Win

By Edwin Stanton
Nick Saban and coaches on sideline
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After ULM at Alabama

By Katie Windham
Jaymyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

No Big Plays, But Running Game Solid For Alabama

By Edwin Stanton
Daontae Lawson
All Things Bama

Alabama's Defensive Dominance Continues Against ULM

By Joey Blackwell