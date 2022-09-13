Skip to main content

Dallas Turner Speaks on Quinn Ewers Hit

The Alabama linebacker said it was no intention to hurt the Longhorn Quarterback
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Even though Dallas Turner recorded three total tackles against Texas, it was a hit that didn't make the box score that left a big mark on the game. 

The hit was on Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers, which was ultimately called for roughing the passer on the basis that Turner drove Ewers into the ground, but also led to a shoulder injury that not only sidelined Ewers for the rest of the game, but for the next four-to-six weeks with an SC sprain.

"Honestly, it was no intent to hurt Quinn Ewers, honestly," Turner said about the hit on Saturday. "I feel like he’s a good quarterback, and I hope he has a very speedy recovery. But it was just a QB hit, and that’s how I looked at it. No intent to hurt him or nothing like that. No dirty play, nothing."

The argument around the hit has two sides: on one side, the idea that Turner didn't have to tackle him because the ball was already released, and that it was a "dirty hit." One the other, the idea that a) Turner's momentum it was continued the contact so he couldn't stop, and that it was not a dirty hit, but a clean "football hit."

While college football fans choose their side, the Longhorns have to rely on their backup Hudson Card, and the Crimson Tide will look forward to their next two matchups, first against Louisiana-Monroe this Saturday at 3 p.m., then against their first conference opponent in Vanderbilt Saturday, September 24 at 6:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with video.

