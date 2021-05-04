Davis Riley is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Former Alabama golfer Davis Riley finished fifth at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship this past weekend with a score of 13-under par.
It was Riley’s third top-five finish and six top-10 finish of the season, passing the Top-25 mark on the Korn Ferry Tour, which means he has secured his PGA Tour card for the 2021-2022 season.
Riley’s efforts have earned him the honor of BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week for the first time this year.
Honorable mention
- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton played in two games this past week and extended his 20-or-points streak to 14 games. He recorded 22 points versus the Washington Wizards on Friday and 25 points against the Miami Heat on Saturday.
- Justin Thomas shot 7-under par at the Valspar Championship to finish tied for 13th. He is now also the points leader of the FedEx Cup standings.
- Last Friday, Orlando Magic center Donta Hall grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
- New Zealand Breakers guard Levi Randolph scored the game-winning basket with one second left to beat Perth. He finished the game on Saturday night with a team-high 19 points.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley