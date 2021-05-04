Davis Riley is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

With another top five finish on the Korn Ferry Tour this past weekend, former Alabama golfer Davis Riley secured his PGA card for the 2021-2022 season

Former Alabama golfer Davis Riley finished fifth at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship this past weekend with a score of 13-under par.

It was Riley’s third top-five finish and six top-10 finish of the season, passing the Top-25 mark on the Korn Ferry Tour, which means he has secured his PGA Tour card for the 2021-2022 season.

Riley’s efforts have earned him the honor of BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week for the first time this year.

Honorable mention

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton played in two games this past week and extended his 20-or-points streak to 14 games. He recorded 22 points versus the Washington Wizards on Friday and 25 points against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Justin Thomas shot 7-under par at the Valspar Championship to finish tied for 13th. He is now also the points leader of the FedEx Cup standings.



Last Friday, Orlando Magic center Donta Hall grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

New Zealand Breakers guard Levi Randolph scored the game-winning basket with one second left to beat Perth. He finished the game on Saturday night with a team-high 19 points.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley