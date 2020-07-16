Alabama's DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Two University of Alabama wide receivers, senior DeVonta Smith and junior Jaylen Waddle, made the 2020 Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, which was announced Thursday morning.

The award, which is named after legendary Florida State wide out, Fred Biletnikoff, honors the most outstanding receiver in college football at any position. Former Crimson Tide winners include Amari Cooper in 2014, and more recently, Jerry Jeudy in 2018.

Smith returns to the Capstone for his final season in 2020, as the team's leading receiver from a season ago, where he caught 68 passes for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns.

On the other hand, Waddle caught 33 balls for 560 yards and six touchdowns, but also electrified on special teams as a kick and punt returner, where he has three additional scores in his Crimson Tide career.

Both players will see their role magnified to the No. 1 and 2 pass catchers, due to Henry Ruggs III and the aforementioned Jeudy moving on to the NFL.

The winner will be announced during ESPN's Home Depot College Football Award Show on Dec. 10.

Other Alabama players on preseason watch lists:

RB Najee Harris, Doak Walker

QB Mac Jones, Davey O'Brien

LB Dylan Moses, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Chuck Bednarik

DB Patrick Surtain II, Chuck Bednarik