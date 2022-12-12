DL Braylen Ingraham Announces Transfer Destination

Former Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham announced on Monday evening that he will be leaving the Crimson Tide to join the Syracuse Orange.

Ingraham made the announcement of his commitment via Twitter:

A redshirt-junior, Ingraham entered the NCAA transfer portal all the way back in late September after not being listed on the team's official roster since the preseason. It was also reported that Ingraham had not been practicing with the team prior to his entry into the portal.

Ingraham last appeared in a game during the 2020 season against Kentucky. That season, he played in two games as well as two games in 2019, redshirting for his freshman season since he appeared in less than four games that year. Ingraham finishes his Crimson Tide career with five total tackles.

The defensive lineman was a highly-rated member of Alabama's No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2019 and becomes the 14th member of the 27-man signing class to transfer from Alabama joining the likes of Antonio Alfano, Pierce Quick, Ishmael Sopsher, Shane Lee, Marcus Banks, Taulia Tagovailoa, Jahleel Billingsley, Keilan Robinson and Paul Tyson.

Of that 2019 class, 10 players still remain active members for the Crimson Tide and three (Evan Neal, Christian Harris and John Metchie III) have moved on to the NFL.

With Ingraham, center Tanner Bowles and wide receiver Traeshon Holden now having announced their transfer destinations, there are still nine players remaining in the portal. Those players are as follows: WR JoJo Earle, OT Amari Kight, OL Tommy Brockermeyer, OG Javion Cohen, WR Christian Leary, OL Damieon George Jr., P/K Jack Martin, RB Trey Sanders and CB Khyree Jackson.

