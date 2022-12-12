Skip to main content

DL Braylen Ingraham Announces Transfer Destination

Ingraham will be departing the Crimson Tide and head to Syracuse to play for the Orange.

Former Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham announced on Monday evening that he will be leaving the Crimson Tide to join the Syracuse Orange.

Ingraham made the announcement of his commitment via Twitter:

A redshirt-junior, Ingraham entered the NCAA transfer portal all the way back in late September after not being listed on the team's official roster since the preseason. It was also reported that Ingraham had not been practicing with the team prior to his entry into the portal.

Ingraham last appeared in a game during the 2020 season against Kentucky. That season, he played in two games as well as two games in 2019, redshirting for his freshman season since he appeared in less than four games that year. Ingraham finishes his Crimson Tide career with five total tackles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The defensive lineman was a highly-rated member of Alabama's No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2019 and becomes the 14th member of the 27-man signing class to transfer from Alabama joining the likes of Antonio Alfano, Pierce Quick, Ishmael Sopsher, Shane Lee, Marcus Banks, Taulia Tagovailoa, Jahleel Billingsley, Keilan Robinson and Paul Tyson.

Of that 2019 class, 10 players still remain active members for the Crimson Tide and three (Evan Neal, Christian Harris and John Metchie III) have moved on to the NFL.

With Ingraham, center Tanner Bowles and wide receiver Traeshon Holden now having announced their transfer destinations, there are still nine players remaining in the portal. Those players are as follows: WR JoJo Earle, OT Amari Kight, OL Tommy Brockermeyer, OG Javion Cohen, WR Christian Leary, OL Damieon George Jr., P/K Jack Martin, RB Trey Sanders and CB Khyree Jackson.

Get your Alabama football tickets at SI Tickets by clicking HERE.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

RS_15736
All Things Bama

Alabama's Guard Depth is Becoming a Good Problem

By Mason Smith
IMG_6171
All Things Bama

No. 4 Alabama Basketball Looks to Avoid Letdown against Memphis

By Austin Hannon
Keon Keely
Recruiting

2023 EDGE Keon Keeley Commits to Alabama

By Mason Smith
1975 Sugar Bowl game program cover: Alabama vs. Penn State
History

Alabama's Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 10, 1975 Alabama vs. Penn State

By Christopher Walsh
RS_25748
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Rises to No. 4 in AP Top 25 After Win at Houston

By Joey Blackwell
Will Anderson Jr. leads warmups at LSU
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Named First Team AP All-American

By Joey Blackwell
RS_15588
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Takes Down Another No. 1: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
Mark Sears vs North Carolina
All Things Bama

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Game of the Year

By Katie Windham