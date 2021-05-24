Drew Williamson, Davis Heller Out for Alabama Baseball in SEC Tournament

The Crimson Tide has suffered numerous injuries over the course of the 2021 season, and the latest injuries leaves the team stretched in the infield

HOOVER, Ala. — After the conclusion of Monday’s practice session at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon revealed two key injuries that will affect the team heading into Tuesday’s matchup against South Carolina in the 2021 SEC Tournament.

Last weekend, Crimson Tide first baseman Drew Williamson was missing from the lineup, with the regular third baseman Zane Denton shifting over to play the position. On Monday, Bohannon confirmed that Williamson was out due to injury.

“Drew had a broken hamate bone,” Bohannon said. “He’s still got a cast on so he won’t play this week. He’s not too far away, but Drew’s out.”

Alongside Williamson was second-string Alabama first baseman Davis Heller. While Heller’s playing time had increased as the season progressed, it was surprising to see him not play in Williamson’s spot over the weekend. However, Heller has also suffered a brutal hamstring injury, which is why Denton’s move from third to first took place.

“Davis Heller our other first baseman is out with a torn hamstring — a pretty nasty one — so that’s why recently you’ve seen our third first baseman Zane Denton over there and it kinda bit us on Saturday,” Bohannon said. “You have to move Zane off third, then Jim [Jarvis] from short to third and Eblin at short and of course the game is going to find the guys that are playing out of position. That’s what we’ll roll with and, you know, it is what it is.”

Alabama baseball has been bitten by the injury bug quite often this season, including in the team’s starting pitching rotation. While Connor Prielipp was named a Preseason First Team All-American, a yet-to-be-disclosed injury has plagued him all season, limiting him to just three starts this year. Fellow starter Antoine Jean has also been limited, with his last outing taking place back on April 17 against Auburn.

While Heller will be missed as the backup first baseman, Williamson’s skill at the position along with his solid performances in the batting box will be a crucial factor in Tuesday’s game. This season, Williamson is third on the team in runs this season with 32. He also leads the team in doubles with 12 and has contributed a total of 21 RBIs this season.

Heading into Tuesday’s game against the Gamecocks (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network), injuries will once again be a concern for Alabama baseball just as it has been all season. While the Crimson Tide can potentially earn themselves a spot in an NCAA Regional should they make it to Thursday, Tuesday will be a very difficult obstacle for this team to overcome.

“Tomorrow it’s do or die,” Bohannon said. “It’s do whatever we can to win the game tomorrow and then grab a bite to eat and enjoy the win for a little bit hopefully and then worry about Wednesday after tomorrow night’s meal.”