ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2020 University of Alabama football team got a huge boost on Monday night when junior linebacker Dylan Moses announced on social media that he will be returning for his final year of eligibility.

Moses has missed the entire 2019 season due to a major knee injury suffered during fall camp.

Although Moses wasn't expected to announce his decision until after Alabama faced Michigan in the Citrus Bowl (Wednesday, noon CT, ABC), he posted the following on his Instagram account:

"Dear Bama Nation,

"After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education. Football is not who I am, it is what I do. Life after football is what I'm most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true.

"While doing this, I plan to give 110 percent effort to lead my teammates on and off the field, while setting a good example for them to follow. This past year for me wasn't what I expected, and I feel as if I would leave a ton on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft.

"The 2020 season will be very personal to me, and I want nothing more than to finish my Alabama career in style. The program's goal is to compete for championships and next year will be no different. Next season isn't about draft stock or money — it's about grinding with my brothers and winning another national title.

"To my brothers, we have a lot of unfinished business to take care of over the next 12 months and it's time to go to work. Thanks you Bama Nation for all of your love and support. You haven't seen the last of me — or this football team yet!

"Roll Tide!"

BamaCentral reported back on Dec. 9 that Moses' return was a strong possibility and that the Crimson Tide might be reloading faster than most expected.

Among his teammates who are also considering returning include quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith, and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Defensively, safety Xavier McKinney is also considering holding off on the NFL for another year, but is thought to be much more on the fence.

Alabama sorely missed both Moses and senior Josh McMillon, who also suffered a knee injury during fall camp, leaving the defense to start two true freshmen at interior linebacker.

McMillon has already been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, but he hasn't announced his intentions yet.

"Dylan is doing well, (McMillon) is doing well, Trey Sanders is doing well, LaBryan Ray has come a long way in his rehab," Nick Saban said last month. "So, all those guys are really progressing nicely.

"Josh is a really mature, good leader. School’s important to him, and I’m sure he’ll make a great decision about coming back. We’d love to have him.”

In 2018, Moses was credited with a team-high 86 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, while adding one pass breakup, a forced fumble and one quarterback pressure.

Consequently, he was named a second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Foundation, second-team All-SEC by league coaches and a finalist for the Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker.

Moses has travelled with the team to Orlando and while wearing a black no-contact jersey has led his position group through stretching drills at practice. He has yet to be cleared for a return to football action.