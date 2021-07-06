Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Southern Miss

Nick Saban doesn’t want to see or read about how a weaker non-conference opponent coming into Bryant-Denny Stadium allows younger Alabama players a chance for playing time.

The Crimson Tide coach usually responds to such conjecture with a good rant and words like “tin horn.”

Well, he might have to deal with that scenario a second time this season (Mercer on Sept. 11) as Southern Miss comes to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 25.

The Golden Eagles, an abysmal 3-7 in 2020 with a 2-4 mark in Conference USA, do have several positives coming into the season – 18 in fact. Southern Miss returns 18 starters, including four skill-position players on offense and the whole defensive line and linebacker unit.

One of those returning starters is running back Frank Gore Jr. Yes, he is the son of that Frank Gore, the NFL Hall of Famer with 16,000 career rushing yards. The younger Gore led the Golden Eagles in rushing last season with 708 yards – as a freshman.

Quick fact: In all three of the Golden Eagles’ wins, Gore had 100-plus rushing yards. He’s the key for the offense in 2021 as Trey Lowe settles in as starting quarterback. Although, Lowe has some weapons at receiver to help, too, with Jason Brownlee and Damarcus Jones

The defense has a returning star in second-team All-C-USA linebacker Hayes Maples, who led the Eagles with 91 tackles.

The only new wrinkle at Southern Miss is the coach. Will Hall takes the helm after spending two seasons as offensive coordinator at Tulane.

If the name sounds familiar it should. Hall was the head coach for West Alabama in 2011-13.

Even with some top skill players returning, as well as the majority of last year’s starters, Hall and the Eagles could be in for a long day in Tuscaloosa in September.

This team was outscored 32-25 last year and outpaced by opponents in every offensive category. That’s the bad news. The good news is Hall’s teams historically are just the opposite. As OC at Tulane in 2020, the Green Wave averaged 35 points per game and nearly 400 yards of offense. The year before, Hall had Tulane ranked 11th in the nation in rushing offense (243.2) and 22nd in total offense (449.3).

Hall has the offensive pieces, he just has to get them in the right order. With a trip to Alabama in the fourth week of the season, that doesn’t give him much time.

Still, if Hall and a passel of returning starters can get the offense clicking by Sept. 25, maybe Alabama won’t play the younger guys, and Saban and the Crimson Tide will be in for a fight.

Southern Miss at Alabama

Date/TV: Sept. 25/TBA

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

2020 Record: 3-7 overall, 2-4 C-USA

Final 2020 AP Ranking: None

Head Coach: Will Hall, first season

Number of returning starters: 9 offense, 9 defense

Key returning players: Offense: WR Jason Brownlee RB Frank Gore Jr., QB Trey Lowe, OL Khalique Washington; Defense: 2. S Malik Shorts, DT Tajh Sykes, LB Hayes Maple, CB Natrone Brooks

Key departures: WR Tim Jones, QB Jack Abraham, S Ky’el Hemby

Last time out: Southern Miss capped a dismal 2020 season with a 45-31 win against Florida Atlantic.

Series: Alabama dominates the series with a 37-5-2 mark since the series started in 1947. The Crimson Tide has won seven straight over the Golden Eagles. Alabama’s last loss to the Golden Eagles came in the Mike DuBose era with a 21-0 shutout in 2000.

Last meeting: In a 49-7 rout, the Alabama offense put up 504 yards of offense, led by Tua Tagovailoa’s 293 passing yards with five touchdowns. Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs caught two TD passes each and Ruggs finished with 148 receiving yards.