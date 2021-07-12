Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Tennessee

First-year head coach Josh Heupel has the offensive scheme to make Tennessee competitive against Alabama, just not this season

Can Alabama honestly call Tennessee a rivalry game?

If you look at the series in Alabama’s pre-Nick Saban era, the answer would be yes. But since Saban took over the Crimson Tide, you have to consider the possibility that this series has lost its appeal.

These two programs have gone in polar-opposite directions. Alabama has won 14 straight over the Vols, most of them in convincing fashion. Tennessee has gone through five head coaches in those 14 seasons, and coach No. 6, Josh Heupel, begins his tenure this season.

For the Third Saturday in October to be relevant again, the Vols have to win. That’s a tall over for a first-year coach in charge of a program that has nothing to cheer about lately.

The Vols can make headway this season into reviving a once-proud program. There are four non-conference games on the schedule that are winnable, and there is the season-ending matchup with SEC instate rival Vanderbilt.

There is a legitimate chance Tennessee wins seven games, but we are getting ahead of ourselves, though. First, the Vols are still waiting to hear from the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that occurred under previous head coach Jeremy Pruitt. It’s going to be hard to motivate a program trying to rebuild if the NCAA drops the hammer on Tennessee with bowl bans, probation or scholarship reductions.

Since the Pruitt firing and the start of the investigation, several Tennessee players have transferred, including high-profile linebacker Henry To’o To’o to Alabama. It’s a tough situation Heupel has stepped into, and it’s not going to be an easy fix.

Heupel does bring in a system that should make the Vols’ offense better than 2020’s, which averaged just 21 points per game. Heupel, head coach at Central Florida the past three seasons, and Missouri’s offensive coordinator for two seasons before that, has an Air Raid offensive philosophy.

Heupel’s offense spreads out the defense and puts the ball into the hands of playmakers in space. He also likes to utilize running backs on the edge, again, to put players in open space and create a mismatch.

Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker steps in as the top choice at starting quarterback, along with Harrison Bailey. Another transfer, Joe Milton from Michigan, could be in the mix as well.

Jalin Hyatt and Velvus Jones are potential playmakers at receiver, along with Cedric Tillman.

As pass-oriented as the offense should be, don’t count out the strength of the run game. Jabari Small leads the way at running back with transfer Tiyon Evans also in the rotation.

Of course, any success on offense won’t mean anything unless the defense steps up. And Tennessee was not the best in 2020, allowing 30 or more points six times, including 48 to Alabama.

There is a solid group returning up front on the defensive line, led by Mathew Butler. Linebacker, however, is a more concerning situation. The loss of To’o To’o, the leading tackler from last season, is big. But Tennessee does have two transfers in Byron Young (Georgia Military) and Juwan Mitchell (Texas).

There will be a familiar face is the secondary with Brandon Turnage. The former Alabama defensive back announced last week he’s transferring to Tennessee. Alontae Taylor is the leader in the secondary, and will be joined by veterans Jaylen McCollough, Trevon Flowers and Theo Jackson.

Tennessee at Alabama

Date/TV: Oct. 23/TBA

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

2020 Record: 3-7

Final 2020 AP Ranking: None

Head Coach: Josh Heupel, first year

Number of returning starters: 6 offense, 7 defense

Key returning players: Offense: WR Velvus Jones Jr., RB Jabari Small, OL Cade Mays, DL Mathew Butler, DB Alontae Taylor, DB Trevon Flowers

Key departures: QB Jarrett Guarantano, WR Josh Palmer, RB Eric Gray, RB Ty Chandler, OL Trey Smith, LB Henry To’o To’o, LB Deandre Johnson, DB Bryce Thompson

Last time out: The Vols were overmatched by Texas A&M, 34-13, ending their season at 3-7. It was the final game as head coach for Jeremy Pruitt.

Series: Alabama leads 57–38–7 and was won the past 14 meetings. The previous longest win streak for Alabama was 11, from 1971-81. The Crimson Tide has not lost to the Vols in Nick Saban’s career at UA. The last loss to Tennessee was a 16-13 decision in Knoxville under Mike Shula in 2006.

Last meeting: The big moment Alabama fans remember from this game was the opening kickoff. That’s when Jaylen Waddle was lost for the season with an ankle injury. The rest of the game was just as predicted – an Alabama blowout. Mac Jones passed for 387 yards and Najee Harris ran for 96 yards and three scores in a 48-17 rout.

