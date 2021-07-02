Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Mercer

Alabama opens its 2021 home schedule by welcoming its first non-conference opponent in Bryant-Denny Stadium since the 2019 season.

After a season of conference-only play prior to the College Football Playoff, Alabama will finally host a non-conference opponent once again inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Crimson Tide will face the Mercer Bears in what is sure to be a happy return to normalcy for the Alabama faithful. Not only will it be the first non-conference game to be played at the stadium since 2019, but it will also be the first game held at full capacity in the stadium since the same season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercer and Alabama faced off back in 2017, where the Crimson Tide shellacked the Bears 56-0. The meeting was only the third in the two teams' history, with the most recent meeting dating back to 1940. All-time in the series, Alabama leads Mercer three games to none.

While its relatively easy for Crimson Tide fans to overlook Mercer due to the team being scheduled in-between season-opener Miami and a road tip to Florida, the Bears are no slouch. They return several key starters on offense that will no doubt present a challenge — albeit not an incredibly difficult one.

In a 2020 season that was split between last fall and the spring of 2021, freshman quarterback Carter Peevy impressed in Southern Conference play. At the end of the season, Peevy finished second in the conference in passing yards with 1,318 and third in completion percentage (54.3 percent), passing efficiency (133.0) and touchdowns (8). He also tied running back Deondre Johnson for the team-lead in rushing touchdowns with four.

Peevy's efforts were enough to earn him the title of 2020 SoCon Freshman Player of the Year as well as a spot on the conference's All-Freshman Team.

Alongside Peevy are wide receivers Ty James and Ethan Dirrim, both of whom will be sophomores in 2021. Both players were named by the coaches of the SoCon to the All-Freshman Team. James led the team in both receptions (30) and receiving yards (518) while Dirrim led the Bears in receiving touchdowns with four.

On defense, Mercer returns several key players highlighted by junior safety Lance Wise. Wise picked up 86 tackles in 2020, including 43 solo tackles. He also led the SoCon in pass breakups with nine and made one interception. He was named First-Team SoCon by both the media and the league's coaches.

In the trenches, then-sophomore defensive lineman Solomon Zubairu was a leader on the Bears' defense. Zubairu led the SoCon in tackles for loss with 10.5 — the second-most in a single season in Mercer program history. He was also third in the conference in sacks with 5.5 and recovered two fumbles.

Right ahead of Zubairu in the sacks department last season was freshman linebacker Isaac Dowling, who placed second in the conference with 6.5 quarterback takedowns. He also led the Bears in tackles with 91, enough for sixth in the SoCon. Named to the conference All-Freshman Team, Dowling was also a First-Team media selection and Second-Team coaches pick.

Alabama's defense should be able to take care of business against Mercer's offense. However, the primary concern is the Bears' defense. If the Crimson Tide's offense is not warmed up after its Week 1 matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, the game against Mercer could get off to a sluggish start.

Does anybody else remember the first half in Alabama's game against SoCon foe Citadel back in 2018?

Alabama vs. Mercer

Date/TV: Sept. 11, 2021, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

2020 Record: 5-6 overall, 5-3 in SoCon

Final 2020 AP ranking: Not Ranked

Head Coach: Drew Cronic, second year, 52-12

Number of returning starters: 19

Key returning players: Offense: QB Carter Peevy, WR Ty James, WR Ethan Dirrim, OL John Harris, RB/WR Deondre Johnson, RB Brandon Marshall

Defense: DL Solomon Zubairu, DL D.J. McDaniel, LB Isaac Dowling, DB Lance Wise, DB Yahsyn McKee

Key departures: OL Connor Krieger, RB Nakendrick Clark, LB Alvin Ward, Jr., LB Jordan Williams, DB Harrison Poole

Last time out: Lost to unranked SoCon foe Samford in its final game of the season, 44-20

Series: Alabama leads 3-0

Last meeting: The two programs have only faced each other three times in history, with the Crimson Tide prevailing in heavy-handed fashion at the team's last meeting back during the 2017 regular season, 56-0. The meeting of the two teams marked the first time the two programs had played each other since 1940.