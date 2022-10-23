Skip to main content

Cornerback Eli Ricks Shines For Alabama Against the Bulldogs

The transfer made the most of his opportunity in a stellar performance against Mississippi State.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Eli Ricks' transition from LSU to Alabama has been a rocky one. From not seeing much time in the spring game, to suffering an injury during fall camp, to ultimately seeing Terrion Arnold and Khyree Jackson play before him. It has not been easy for a player many expected to start and make a big impact for the Crimson Tide upon his arrival.

But according to quarterback Bryce Young, Ricks never stopped working.

"Regardless of the circumstances, he still practiced with the same energy," the reigning Heisman winner said of Ricks. And he was happy when Ricks finally got his chance as a starter for the Tide's homecoming game against Mississippi State.

"He came in having to pick up a new system. You saw that steady improvement from when he got here until now, and for it to translate, it's great to see your teammate be successful. It means a lot to me."

Alongside Kool-Aid McKinstry, Ricks put on a great performance with four pass breakups, tied for most in the 30-6 victory. 

Fans finally got to see what was expected all along from the LSU transfer. 

"He has a knack for the ball," linebacker Henry To'oTo'o said about Ricks. "He's so long that even if he's out of position, he's able to put his arm in there and get the ball out. He's a great player, has a great future and super excited to have him on the field with us."

Nick Saban, being the critical reviewer that he is, noted how a receiver caught a pass on Ricks due to being in the wrong position, but the Crimson Tide head coach had a positive outlook on Ricks' performance.

"When you play five under-man, you're supposed to be underneath the guy so they don't catch a comeback on you," Saban said on the catch Ricks gave up. "But I thought he played well. He prepared well all week, and I thought he played pretty well in the game."

Alabama is heading into a bye week, then they'll take on two teams who played each other this weekend: LSU beat Ole Miss 45-20 on the strength of 369 total yards from Jayden Daniels. Jaxson Dart still threw for 284 yards on 34 attempts. 

Both teams have strong passing offenses, so the Alabama secondary will need to maintain its level of play to make it through the gauntlet, but if this game is a sign of things to come, Eli Ricks will be a big factor for the Crimson Tide down the stretch.

