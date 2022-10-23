Notebook: Targeting, Roughing the Passer Penalties Highlight Alabama vs. Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Last week, the talk of the college football world, particularly in the Alabama section of it, was targeting and the lack of it being called against Tennessee on Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who took a vicious hit from Omari Thomas. Despite video evidence suggesting targeting could have been called, no foul was assessed. Crimson Tide nation erupted via Twitter all week, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban said UA sent the play to the SEC office for review.

Someone in the league must have gotten the message.

Mississippi State was flagged three times for roughing Young on Saturday, and another Bulldog player, Jackie Matthews, was ejected for targeting on receiver Isaiah Bond. There was another review for targeting by a Bulldog player, but it was ruled legal.

Young has taken a beating this season with big hits, including the three roughing calls Saturday.

"We've got to do a better job of protecting him so he doesn't get hit," Saban said.

"Bryce is a tough guy and can take a hit," Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham said. "Sometimes when you blitz everybody, it makes us harder for all five of us (offensive linemen) to pick up the extra blitzer."

Bold Bulldogs

Mississippi State rolled the dice on several occasions on offense early on. The Bulldogs went for it on fourth down on their first possession with the ball on the Alabama 15-yard line. Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams broke up a pass for Jalen Walley to give the ball to Alabama. MSU went for it again late in the first quarter, this time with more success. Quarterback Will Rogers ran for three yards on a keeper on fourth-and-two to keep the drive alive. The Bulldogs went for it again on that drive, which running back Rara Thomas converted with a two-yard gain. The drive ended with a missed field goal.

The Bulldogs went for it on fourth down six times, including twice on the game’s final drive, which they converted.

Unlucky Dogs

Mississippi State always seems to catch Alabama at the worst time. Alabama has faced Mississippi State five times following a regular-season loss in the Saban era (except 2007). Alabama’s won all five and outscored the Bulldogs 171-31.

Say what?

Communication was a problem in the second quarter. Not with the teams, but with the refs. The microphone for head referee Scott Walker was spotty all night, but it was almost comical after a Mississippi State penalty in the second quarter. There was a discrepancy with the clock and Walker tried to relay to the operator to reset the time to 12 minutes and two seconds, His microphone repeatedly cut out before he could get out the word ‘two.' He repeated his plea five or six times to no avail. After a lengthy delay, the clock was finally corrected, which got a big cheer from the Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd. Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs scored two plays later.

Walker had another microphone moment after Alabama recovered a muffed punt in the third quarter. Walker had his mic on when he blew his whistle to start the play clock. The sound reverberated throughout the stadium, much to the displeasure of the fans', and members of the media's, ears in the press box.

Another streak is over

Tennessee ended a 15-game losing streak to Alabama last week. Mississippi State didn’t snap its losing streak to Alabama—it's at 15 straight now. But the Bulldogs did break a Bryant-Denny Stadium touchdown drought, a streak spanned 12 quarters since 2014.

It looked like the Bulldogs would leave Tuscaloosa without a touchdown again, but they scored on the game’s final play.

Pissed off,” said Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o after learning of the end of the streak. “We got beat on some one-on-ones, we had some penalties on that drive. A combination of those things will eventually lead to points on the board.”

Lideatrick Griffin had a chance to end the drought in the third quarter. He slipped past Kool-Aid McKinstry around the 5-yard line and was all alone waiting on a Will Rogers pass at the goal line. Instead of a sure touchdown, Griffin bobbled the ball for an incompletion.

Alabama had outscored the Bulldogs 146-3 during the streak until the final score Saturday.

Streaks still intact

Much like Tennessee, the series with Mississippi State has been decisively one-sided of late with Alabama owning a 15-game win streak. Alabama is 87-17-3 all time against Mississippi State. Nick Saban is 20-1 all time vs the Bulldogs, with his lone loss in Saban’s first year at Alabama in 2007.

Tidebits

Game captains for Alabama were quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and safety Jordan Battle...The Crimson Tide’s 1992 national championship team was honored before the game. UA went 13-0 with a win over Miami in the Sugar Bowl. Head coach Gene Stallings was in attendance, as well as Prince Wimbley and George Teague, who were also honorary captains... Alabama is 86-13-1 all time in homecoming games... Ellery Hill, a finance major from Michigan, was crowned Homecoming queen...Officials for the game: Scott Walker, Referee; Tom Quick, Umpire; Gary Jayroe, Head Line; Chad Lorance, Line Judge; Phillip Davenport, Field Judge; Sean Petty, Side Judge; Ron Turner, Back Judge; Jason McArthur, Center Judge...Announced attendance was 100,077.