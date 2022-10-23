Instant Analysis: No. 6 Alabama 30, No. 24 Mississippi State 6

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 6 Alabama football picked up a bounce-back victory on Saturday night, beating No. 24 Mississippi State in solid fashion and with a final score of 30-6.

The Crimson Tide's defense was the main story of the day, holding the Bulldogs to just 62 rushing yards and giving up 231 passing yards to the SEC's leading passer in Will Rogers.

In fact, Mississippi State failed to score a point until the last play of the game — a one-yard scamper into the end zone by Bulldogs running back Jo'Quavious Marks as the final second ticked off of the game clock.

Rogers had a rough night under center for Mississippi State. In total, Rogers was sacked four times and hurried seven times. On top of that, the Crimson Tide broke up 15 passes on the night, including four by Kool-Aid McKinstry and four more from Eli Ricks.

On offense, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished the game having completed 21-of-35 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs finished with just 37 yards off of 10 carries and a lone rushing touchdown. Gibbs also recorded four receptions for 33 receiving yards.

A total of 11 different targets caught passes from Young tonight. Gibbs led the group with his four receptions, but wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks led in receiving yards with 74 off of three receptions. Wide receivers JoJo Earle and Traeshon Holden recorded the game's only two receiving touchdowns.

Up next, Alabama will take its bye next weekend before traveling to face LSU in Death Valley.

