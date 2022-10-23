Why Nick Saban Chose Not to Suspend Jermaine Burton

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jermaine Burton started at wide receiver for Alabama in the Crimson Tide's 30-6 win over Mississippi State Saturday night.

While they might not seem unusual as Burton has six starts for the Crimson Tide this season, his status was in question after video footage was released earlier in the week of Burton shoving a female fan on the field at Tennessee after the Volunteers upset Alabama.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban initially released a statement Wednesday morning saying they were aware of the incident and gathering more information. At his Wednesday evening press conference, he said it was at team issue that would be handled internally. And after reviewing the information, Saban found it OK for Burton to start Saturday against the Bulldogs.

"I don't know how many of you have ever been in a situation like that, but I talked to him," Saban said after the 30-6 win. "He was scared. I was scared. Some of our other players were scared. I think you learn to respect other people because we have a responsibility to do that regardless of the circumstance that we're in."

The ESPN broadcast during the Mississippi State game said that Burton was in an anger-management program. Saban made sure to clarify in the postgame press conference.

“And I talked to the guy," Saban said. "We have him in a counseling program— it’s not an anger-management program as people announced today. Nobody ever said that. That's not the problem. That's not the issue. But it's about having the proper respect for other people. And you know, I I didn't think it was necessary to suspend the guy. So if you knew the whole story, maybe you wouldn't either, but I'm not going to divulge that.”

Burton finished the game with two catches for 40 yards.



Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked if he had talked to Burton at all about the incident this week.



"That’s stuff that we kind of keep in the locker room with the coaches," Young said. "It’s kind of just stuff that we talk about internally."

