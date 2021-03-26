Evan Neal Discusses the State of Alabama Football's Offensive Line

The junior right tackle talked positioning as well as the gaps left behind by the three key departing linemen in Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — If there’s any unit on Alabama football that has left big shoes to fill following the 2020 season, it’s the offensive line.

The Crimson Tide is losing three of its best in center Landon Dickerson, left tackle Alex Leatherwood and right guard Deonte Brown to the NFL draft following stellar seasons that helped the unit become one of the most-decorated offensive lines in Alabama history — splitting a Joe Moore Award between them along with a Rimington Trophy for Dickerson and a Outland Trophy for Leatherwood.

While those three players are gone, it’s time for new blood to step up on the line and junior offensive lineman Evan Neal is among them.

Neal played multiple positions on the Crimson Tide’s offensive line in his freshman season but settled in at right guard. During his sophomore season, Neal was utilized at right tackle as a starter. This season, the departure of Leatherwood has left the left tackle position open for Neal to possibly take over, causing much speculation among the media as well as fans.

On Friday afternoon, Neal revealed where head coach Nick Saban has him playing so far in spring practices.

“Right now position-wise, coach is trying to find the best combination of guys out there,” Neal said. “I worked at right [tackle] last year, left guard my freshman year — I’m playing a little left right now but like I said, nothing’s set in stone right now. Coach is just trying to find the best spot for me on the field.”

Along with Neal, redshirt-senior Chris Owens makes his return alongside right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. Owens started in Dickerson’s place at center following Dickerson’s injury in the SEC Championship game against Florida. Ekiyor started at right guard in 2020 but could be shifted given the changing of the positions on the offensive line.

With so much up in the air and so many positions to fill, Neal remains confident that he and his teammates will be able to fill the gaps left by the three future NFL linemen along with the help from this spring’s early enrollees.

“It was a lot losing Alex [Leatherwood], Landon [Dickerson] and Deonte [Brown] as well but like I said we still have Chris Owens, Emil [Ekiyor] and myself to bring to that experience,” Neal said. “And as far as the younger guys go, we’re just trying to get them to understand how to work and trying to transition them into being college offensive linemen.

“Like I said, I have faith in all of those guys and I’m just excited to continue to work with them.”