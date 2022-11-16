Skip to main content

Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday of Austin Peay Week

Saban met with the media one final time ahead of his team's game against the Governors.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach met with reporters one final time on Wednesday as the Crimson Tide continued its preparations for this weekend's game against Austin Peay.

Alabama enters this Saturday as the No. 8 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings, while FCS program Austin Peay has amassed a 7-3 record and looks to add one final win on its schedule.

The Crimson Tide and the Governors are slated to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday (ESPN+/SEC Network+).

Follow along below for live updates throughout Wednesday's press conference as well as video and a full transcript soon to follow.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is slated to begin at approx. 6 p.m. CT.
  • Saban said the goal of the rest of this season is to re-establish the identity of Alabama football.
  • Saban said he told the players that nobody should be able to come into practice and know who the team is playing that weekend. That there should be a standard of how hard players practice.
  • Eli Ricks and Jahmyr Gibbs are both day to day ahead of this weekend's game.
  • Saban said that young players aren't used to the level of grind for such a lengthy level of time. Points at the young wide receivers — particularly Emmanuel Henderson — as guys that are progressing well.
  • Saban said that he believes defensive coordinator Pete Golding has "done a good job" this season. He also said that he believes he's done a good job with the personnel that he's had this season.
  • Saban spent the last bit of his conference talking about a spy on defense and what kind of athlete it takes to be able to play spy against a running quarterback. "That's responsibility football," Saban said about players who cover on those particular plays.
  • Saban's press conference has concluded.

